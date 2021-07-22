PAE Awarded $74.2M Base Operating Support Services Contract by NAVFAC Far East for Services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader merging technology with advanced business practices, delivering innovative and efficient managed solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, was awarded an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The single-award contract is currently valued at up to ¥8.18 billion (approximately $74.2 million) if all options are exercised.



PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said PAE has a respected history supporting U.S. projects in Japan, and this award builds on the company’s strategy to expand delivery of innovative solutions in the Asia Pacific Region.

“We’re excited for this opportunity to continue supporting the critical missions of the Marine Corps at Iwakuni,” Peiffer said. “Our specialized expertise and established presence in Japan are ideal for us to deliver the most effective solutions on this contract.”

This is a new contract that has a 12-month base period that may be extended to June 2026 through four one-year options with an additional 60-day demobilization period. On the contract, PAE will provide maintenance and repair of facilities, including family housing, custodial services, grounds maintenance, wastewater operations and maintenance and environmental services.

About PAE

For more than 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

