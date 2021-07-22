Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

LAFAYETTE, La., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX:VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that it will host its Quarterly Conference Call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST.



Conference Call Details

The details of the call are:

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EST US Toll Free Dial In: 1-877-407-0784 International Toll Free Dial In: 1-201-689-8560 Meeting ID Number: 13721859

Live Event Call me™ Link:

https://callme.viavid.com/?callme=true&passcode=13707099&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6



Participants can use the Participant dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

link for instant telephone access to the event. Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Financial professionals are invited to call in to register in advance to ask questions. To pre-register as a qualified caller, please e-mail investorinfo@viemed.com by 12:00 p.m. EST Monday, August 2, 2021.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of in-home medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services in the United States. Viemed’s service offerings are focused on effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using cutting edge technology. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.

