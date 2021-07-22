Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. ("Axsome" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Axsome disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2021 "that it has been notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the 'FDA') that the FDA is rescinding the Company's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for its AXS-12 product candidate for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy, due to the FDA approving an additional drug product for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy subsequent to granting AXS-12 Breakthrough Therapy Designation."

On July 14, 2021, Axsome's stock price fell $6.60 per share, or 10.41%, on this news, to close at $56.82 per share.

