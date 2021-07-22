White Metal Samples 35.2% Cu and 548 g/t Ag in Rock Grab Samples from the Prospective Okangura Area Southwest of the Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit, Namibia

| Source: White Metal Resources Corp. White Metal Resources Corp.

Thunder Bay, Ontario, CANADA

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FRA: CGK1) (OTCMKTS: TNMLF) (“White Metal” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update regarding its exploration program north and south along strike from the Okohongo copper-silver Deposit (see Company news release dated 29 June 2021).

The Company is continuing its prospecting, geological mapping, grab sampling, and surface trenching and sampling programs along the prospective +7 km sedimentary-hosted copper horizon, which extends northward from the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit (the ”Okohongo Area”), and an examination of previously identified showings and occurrences up to 14 km south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. The target prospective horizon, colloquially known as the “Okohongo Horizon”, occurs within the Lower Omao Formation (limestone, siltstone, dolomite), which is stratigraphically above the Nosib Group (sandstone, shale, conglomerate).

Michael Stares, President & CEO of White Metal, stated, “These results continue to impress, delivering very high copper and silver concentrations north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit. Clearly, there is significant opportunity to expand the current deposit along strike, which at this stage of exploration shows potential along a prospective horizon of more than 20 kilometres. Although White Metal remains focussed on progressing its flagship project, the Tower Stock Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, the Company will continue to advance the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project as one of our primary assets.”

A total of 37 rock grab samples were collected from target areas within north and south of the Okohongo Area during the most recent geological mapping and prospecting (Table 1). The Epunguwe and Epunguwe South Target Area (“Epunguwe”) is located about 4.3 km north of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of 300 metres. The Okohongo West, Northeast, North and Okohongo samples are from the areas immediately around and within the Okohongo Area. The Okangura North, Okangura, and Okangura South area is located about 2.1 km southwest of the Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 1 kilometre. The Okahwa area is located about 14 km south of Okohongo and covers a minimum strike length of about 250 metres.

Table 1. Rock grab samples collected from the areas north and south of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit.

Sample UTMX UTMY Location Description Cu (ppm) Cu (%) Ag (ppm) Pb (ppm)
U49883768047946562EpunguweShale1700.02150
U49893768197946511EpunguweQtz vein41700.42<1<20
U49903768157946514EpunguweQtz vein14600.15<120
U49913773257945441EpunguweDolomite300.00<130
U49923772507945476Epunguwe SDolomite200.00<1<20
U49933772507945476Epunguwe SDolomite600.01<140
U49943772537945477Epunguwe SDolomite100.00<1<20
U49953772537945477Epunguwe SDolomite200.00<1<20
U50003783937945149Epunguwe SPyritic Shale2400.021<20
X69013777407941537Okohongo WShale331003.31420
X69023778187941089Okohongo WDolomite91000.9138<20
X69143782347941950Okohongo NEDolomite620006.20<122500
X69153782347941950Okohongo NEQtz vein200002.00110100
X69163782347941950Okohongo NEDolomite22500022.50<17630
X69173779927941700OkohongoShale10750010.7555460
X69183779927941700OkohongoShale656006.56133540
U49963781557942415Okohongo NQtz vein14000014.00463370
U49973781547942404Okohongo NOmivero shale300003.0010570
U49983782677942442Okohongo NShale/
Dolomite		11350011.35520380
U49993782677942442Okohongo NShale740007.40833150
X69033764587938844Okangura NDolomite/
Sandstone		30700030.701260
X69043767627938400OkanguraShale491004.91<120
X69053767597938385OkanguraShale519005.19<1220
X69063767617938403Okangurashale477004.77<130
X69073767567938397OkanguraShale530005.30120
X69083767597938401OkanguraShale443004.43<1240
X69093767697938384OkanguraDioptase23700023.70131850
X69103766777937721Okangura SQuartzite32700032.709290
X69113766777937721Okangura SQuartzite35200035.2054880
X69123825727927642OkahwaQuartzite128001.281720
X69133825657927639OkahwaQuartzite132001.321320
X69203827537927781OkahwaQtz vein81800.82401440
X69213827537927781OkahwaShale158001.58860
X69223827537927781OkahwaGossan658006.58101640
X69233827537927781OkahwaDolomite142001.421051060
X69243827537927781OkahwaShale142001.421760
X69253827537927781OkahwaShale164001.64840

*WGS84 Z33S

The Company also completed 10 approximately east-west and northeast-trending trenches (EPT001 to EPT010) targeting the contact horizon between the Lower Omao Formation (east) and Nosib Group (west), exposing sediment-hosted copper mineralization in five of the 10 trenches. A total of 28 composite rock grab samples from the five trenches that showed prominent copper mineralization were submitted for analysis. Results are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Composite rock grab samples collected from five trenches in the Epunguwe Target Area.

Sample Trench From (m) To (m) Int (m) Description Cu
(ppm) 		Cu
(%) 		Ag
(ppm) 		Pb
(ppm)
X6926EPT001022-69600.706160
X6927EPT001242Dolomite15300015.30171610
X6928EPT001462Quartzite84500.855190
X6929EPT001693Sandstone226002.2611110
X6930EPT0019123Quartzite152001.52870
X6931EPT00112153Quartzite94900.951740
X6932EPT00115183Quartzite108001.08340
X6933EPT00130333Dolomite58100.5811290
X6934EPT00133363Dolomite150001.50911720
X6935EPT00136371Dolomite19500.2011110
X6936EPT00137392Dolomite115001.151330
X6937EPT00139412Dolomite357003.5717080
X6938EPT002011Dolomite22800.23180
X6939EPT0039101Qtz Vein4600.051260
X6940EPT00315183Dolomite31600.32<1370
X6941EPT00318213Dolomite23900.24<1790
X6942EPT00321243Dolomite36200.36<11440
X6943EPT00324273Dolomite38600.391420
X6944EPT00327303Dolomite163001.6311380
X6945EPT00344462Sandstone228002.28821990
X6946EPT00346482Sandstone256002.5691430
X6947EPT00348502Sandstone313003.13892380
X6948EPT00430311Dolomite60200.60<1120
X6949EPT00431321Qtz Vein543005.43130
X6950EPT00447481Sandstone4700.05<180
X6952EPT01020233Shale4000.04<1<20
X6953EPT01023263Shale300.00<1<20
X6954EPT01026293Shale1100.01<1<20

*WGS84 Z33S

The Company will continue to explore the Project area with further prospecting, geological mapping, sampling and trenching, looking toward developing future drill targets along the prospective copper horizon. To the Company’s knowledge, no work has been completed in any areas outside of the Okohongo Cu-Ag Deposit since 2012.

Figure 1: Recent copper assay results from grab samples is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fe10f36-02ea-4246-a5de-cec89e921d77 

A more detailed description of the new areas of copper exploration can be viewed on the Company’s website (https://www.whitemetalres.com/taranis-okohongo-cu-ag.html).

A qualified person has not done sufficient enough work to verify the historical assay results and technical information reported herein. Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted across the Property.

Qualified Person
Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp:
White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The company’s two key properties are the Flagship Tower Stock Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Michael Stares"
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Michael Stares
President & CEO
White Metal Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (807) 358-2420

Nancy Massicotte
Investor Relations
White Metal Resources Corp.
Phone: +1 (604) 507-3377
TF: +1 (866) 503-3377
ir@whitemetalres.com

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.


Figure 1: Recent copper assay results from grab samples

Tags

Copper-Silver DASVISION IP Australian exploration copper targets mining exploration Namibia White Metal Resources Okohongo silver

Related Links