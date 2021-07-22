Score Media and Gaming, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Score Media and Gaming, Inc. ("Score" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SCR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.



Score conducted its initial public offering on or around February 25, 2021, selling 6 million shares of Class A stock priced at $27.00 per share. Then, on July 13, 2021, post-market, Score reported its financial results for its third fiscal quarter of 2021. Score reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.78, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, among other results. Score also reported an EBITDA loss of $21.1 million, in comparison with a loss of $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, citing "primarily . . . additional expenses incurred in connection with the ongoing expansion of the Company's gaming operations as well as costs and professional service fees related to the recently completed U.S. initial public offering."

On July 14, 2021, Score's stock price fell $1.75 per share, or 9.86%, on this news, to close at $15.99 per share on July 14, 2021.

