INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates BRBS, GPX, TGRF, LDL; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSEAM: BRBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FVCBankcorp, Inc. FVCBankcorp shareholders are expected to receive Blue Ridge common stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing of the transaction, Blue Ridge shareholders will own approximately 52.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are Blue Ridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Learning Technologies Group for $20.85 per share in cash. If you are a GP Strategies shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation’s common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE: LDL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Unifrax for $62.10 per share in cash. If you are a Lydall shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

