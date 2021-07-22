New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Announces Extension of Exchange Offer of 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NYMT) announced today that it has extended the expiration date of its offer to exchange up to $100,000,000 of new 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Exchange Notes”) that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for an equal amount of outstanding unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Existing Notes”). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 23, 2021, unless further extended.



The exchange offer was originally set to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on July 21, 2021. As of this date, tenders of approximately $98,750,000 aggregate principal amount, or 98.75%, of the Existing Notes have been received pursuant to the exchange offer. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated June 21, 2021.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the Exchange Notes for the Existing Notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which we are making only through the exchange offer prospectus.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") for federal income tax purposes.

