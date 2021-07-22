Marble Passes 20,000 Member Milestone on the MyMarble Financial Wellness Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) (“Marble” or the “Company”), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps Canadians better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce it has surpassed the 20,000 member milestone as it continues to establish itself as the most effective digital financial technology wellness solution for all goal driven Canadians.



Today’s announcement has been fuelled by growing partnerships and brand awareness initiatives combined with multiple new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) digital financial wellness products through Marble’s AI-powered technology ecosystem, MyMarble. Since launching the first iteration of MyMarble to its member base in November 2020, the company has seen a healthy average member growth of 30% month over month with an average of attachment rate to the Premium subscription of 7%.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the SaaS industry was one of only three business sectors that showed growth according to Stats Canada (1). This was mainly due to beneficial business circumstances when it came to continual growth when navigating the global pandemic in early 2020. In Marble’s case, it enabled the business to adapt quickly through launching multiple products in a short space of time while acquiring new members, improving efficiencies and staying true to its mission and strategy. The business was perfectly suited to working remotely, the supply chain was healthy and continual technological development while working under tight financial conditions was par for the course.

All of Marble's 20,000 members have exclusive access to the MyMarble community, a freemium based platform that empowers Canadians to build the perfect foundation of budgeting and cash flow analysis, credit insights, and financial literacy discussion. MyMarble members can act on the insights gleaned through the credit and banking data collected through Marble's proprietary data verification solution, Inverite and Point Deduction TechnologyTM. Through Marble's algorithmic audience segmentation, the data accumulated on each member month over month showcased member behaviour in respective areas of personal finance to recommend further revenue-generating solutions to accelerate the members' goal toward optimal financial wellness.

“Over the past 24 months we have heavily invested in developing a broader product eco-system that is built on a sustainable and ethical acquire, retain, and monetize method,” says Marble CEO Karim Nanji. “Along with recent marketing partnerships, it is great to see our efforts driving strong member growth despite the economic impacts of COVID-19. Given the challenges many Canadians face when it comes to improving their financial literacy and managing the finances, this growth is being led by a desirable segment of motivated Canadians that don’t have access to affordable or major financial solutions and are proactive in the need to get the ball rolling. We truly believe in being transparent and executing on our mission of nourishing confidence in people to redefine their financial health.”

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) Marbles’ proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Inverite, Score-Up, Fast Track and Maestro to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score, since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: https://mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T:(855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

Source: (1) https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/daily-quotidien/200731/dq200731a-eng.pdf

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except for historical facts, the statements in this news release, as well as oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by Marble, are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information included in this release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.