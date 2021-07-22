Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results

OAK RIDGE, N.J., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $27.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.53 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income of $11.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.23 for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the second quarter of 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.41%, annualized return on average common equity was 14.07% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 17.67%.

For the six months ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $50.6 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.98 compared to net income of $24.2 million and diluted EPS of $0.47 for the first six months of 2020. Annualized return on average assets was 1.32%, annualized return on average common equity was 13.15% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 16.55% for the first six months of 2021.

The second quarter and year-to-date 2021 results were favorably impacted by negative provisions for credit losses of $6.0 million and $8.6 million, respectively, compared to provisions of $9.0 million and $18.2 million for the same periods last year as forecasted macroeconomic conditions have improved and Lakeland's asset quality continues to be strong.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “We are pleased with the Company’s record earnings for the quarter and our continued improvement in asset quality with non-performing assets to total assets dropping to 29 basis points. Notwithstanding the negative provision for credit losses for the quarter, Lakeland continues to effectively navigate the current economic environment with increased net interest margin, prudent expense management and excellent credit metrics.”

Regarding last week’s announced merger agreement to acquire 1st Constitution Bancorp, Mr. Shara continued, “We are extremely excited to bring together two high performing banks who each were recently recognized by national news media outlets as the best banks in New Jersey. Lakeland was named Best In-State Bank in New Jersey by Forbes and 1st Constitution was awarded Best Small Bank in New Jersey by Newsweek.” This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 or early first quarter 2022.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased to 3.27% compared to 3.19% in the first quarter of 2021 and 3.06% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $8.5 million or 27% to $22.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $31.1 million at March 31, 2021.
  • Deposit growth was strong as saving and interest-bearing transaction accounts increased $148.8 million during the second quarter, while higher priced time deposits were allowed to run off. Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $51.9 million to $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $207.0 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $346.2 million at March 31, 2021. New PPP loans booked during the second quarter totaled $14.2 million while $153.3 million in previously booked PPP loans were forgiven resulting in a net decrease of $139.1 million. Unamortized net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $6.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $8.1 million at March 31, 2021.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 of 3.27% increased 21 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020 and increased 8 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 3.23% as compared to 3.16% for the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest margin compared to the second quarter 2020 and year-to-date 2020 was due primarily to a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, while the increase in net interest margin compared to the linked quarter was due primarily to an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets as well as a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the second quarter of 2021 was 3.57% as compared to 3.69% for the second quarter of 2020 and 3.56% for the first quarter of 2021. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2021 was 3.57% as compared to 3.92% during the same period in 2020. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the second quarter of 2020 was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on securities as well as an increase in average securities balances. The current quarter increase in yield on interest-earning assets compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to an increase in yield on loans resulting from an increase in prepayment fees and interest recoveries on non-performing assets. The 35 basis point reduction in yield on interest-earning assets for the first six months of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate and LIBOR during 2020, an increase in lower yielding federal funds sold, as well as the origination of PPP loans during 2020, which earn an effective yield of 2.50% including amortization of fees and costs.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the second quarter of 2021 was 0.42% compared to 0.86% for the second quarter of 2020 and 0.51% for the first quarter of 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first six months of 2021 was 0.47% compared to 1.02% during the same period in 2020. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to prior periods was largely driven by reductions in market interest rates as well as a change in the mix of interest-bearing liabilities. Higher cost time deposit and borrowings balances have decreased while lower cost interest-bearing transaction account balances have increased.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2021 of $59.7 million increased $9.2 million and $3.0 million, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021. Net interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $116.5 million as compared to $100.4 million for the first six months of 2020. The increase in net interest income compared to prior periods was due primarily to a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as well as growth in the volume of interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased $212,000 to $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2020. Service charges on deposit accounts for the second quarter of 2021 increased $570,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to changes in customer behavior relating to the pandemic. Commissions and fees for the second quarter of 2021 increased $559,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to increases in commercial loan fees and investment commission income. Swap income decreased $695,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to the steepness of the yield curve which makes new swap agreements less attractive. Other income decreased $343,000 due primarily to a $400,000 write-down on a branch location held for sale.

For the first six months of 2021, noninterest income decreased $2.5 million to $11.0 million compared to the first six months of 2020 primarily due to a $3.0 million decrease in swap income resulting from the changes to the yield curve discussed above. Service charges on deposit accounts and commissions and fees increased $366,000 and $517,000, respectively, compared to the first half of 2020 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. Losses on equity securities totaled $133,000 in the first six months of 2021 compared to losses of $455,000 in the first six months of 2020. Other income decreased $497,000 due primarily to the same reason discussed in the quarterly comparison. Additionally, the first half of 2020 included gains on sales of investment securities of $342,000 compared to $9,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and increased $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2020. Compensation and employee benefit expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $1.9 million or 10% compared to the same quarter of 2020 as a result of staff additions and normal merit increases. Premises and equipment increased $807,000 compared to the second quarter of 2020 predominately driven by an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative. Other operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $123,000 less than the second quarter of 2020 due primarily to decreased consulting and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the first half of 2021 of $68.0 million increased $4.0 million compared to the first half of 2020. Compensation and employee benefit expense and premises and equipment expense increased $2.7 million and $1.7 million, respectively, compared to the first half of 2020 due to the same reasons discussed in the quarterly comparison. FDIC insurance expense in the first six months of 2021 increased $584,000 due primarily to deposit growth and assessment credits recorded in the first half of 2020. Other operating expenses decreased $852,000 in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 due primarily to a decrease in consulting and professional fees. Additionally, other operating expenses in the first half of 2020 included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was 25.7% compared to 23.7% for the second quarter of 2020. The increased effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2021 was primarily a result of tax advantaged items declining as a percentage of pretax income due to the increase in pretax income.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were $7.85 billion, an increase of $189.9 million compared to December 31, 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, total loans decreased $32.4 million to $5.99 billion and investment securities increased $134.4 million to $1.11 billion. On the funding side, total deposits increased $259.3 million to $6.72 billion, while borrowings decreased $74.6 million to $238.2 million. At June 30, 2021, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 89.2%.

Asset Quality

At June 30, 2021, non-performing assets decreased 47% to $22.6 million or 0.29% of total assets compared to $42.8 million or 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans decreased to 0.38% at June 30, 2021 compared to 0.71% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses decreased to $60.4 million, 1.01% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.1 million, 1.18% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company had net charge-offs of $1.5 million or 0.10% of average loans, on an annualized basis, compared to $45,000 or 0% for the same period in 2020. The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was a benefit of $6.0 million compared to a provision of $9.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. In addition, the second quarter of 2021 included a sale of nonperforming residential mortgages and consumer loans totaling $5.0 million and resulted in an improvement of asset quality ratios.

Capital

At June 30, 2021, stockholders' equity was $796.7 million compared to $763.8 million at December 31, 2020, a 4% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.70% at June 30, 2021. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 7% and 9% to $15.74 and $12.60, respectively, compared to $14.77 and $11.60 at June 30, 2020 (see "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible book value). At June 30, 2021, the Company’s common equity to assets ratio and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 10.14% and 8.29%, respectively, compared to 9.97% and 8.05% at December 31, 2020. On July 21, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share to be paid on August 13, 2021, to shareholders of record as of August 2, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates,” “projects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “expects,” “believes,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition to the specific risk factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets, changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets, the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators, the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry, government intervention in the U.S. financial system, changes in federal and state tax laws, changes in levels of market interest rates, pricing pressures on loan and deposit products, credit risks of the Company’s lending and leasing activities, successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products, customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services, competition, and failure to realize anticipated efficiencies and synergies from the merger of 1st Constitution Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp and the merger of 1st Constitution Bank into Lakeland Bank. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the continuing effects that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely. Any statements made by the Company that are not historical facts should be considered to be forward-looking statements. The Company is not obligated to update and does not undertake to update any of its forward-looking statements made herein.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

Specifically, the Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying "Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which had $7.85 billion in total assets at June 30, 2021. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, New York, the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset-based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as one of New Jersey's Best-In State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey's 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com or 973-697-2000 for more information.

Thomas J. SharaThomas F. Splaine
President & CEOEVP & CFO

                

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)2021 2020 2021 2020
Income Statement       
Net interest income$59,740   $50,519   $116,468   $100,418  
Provision for credit losses (2)5,959   (9,000)  8,601   (18,223) 
Gains on sales of investment securities9      9   342  
Gains on sales of loans607   710   1,315   1,125  
Gain (loss) on equity securities11   198   (133)  (455) 
Other noninterest income4,642   4,573   9,837   12,480  
Long-term debt prepayment fee         (356) 
Other noninterest expense(34,097)  (31,462)  (68,000)  (63,610) 
Pretax income36,871   15,538   68,097   31,721  
Provision for income taxes(9,464)  (3,687)  (17,515)  (7,478) 
Net income$27,407   $11,851   $50,582   $24,243  
        
Basic earnings per common share$0.53   $0.23   $0.99   $0.48  
Diluted earnings per common share$0.53   $0.23   $0.98   $0.47  
Dividends paid per common share$0.135   $0.125   $0.260   $0.250  
Weighted average shares - basic50,636   50,522   50,606   50,554  
Weighted average shares - diluted50,858   50,593   50,821   50,660  
        
Selected Operating Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets1.41 % 0.67 % 1.32 % 0.71 %
Annualized return on average common equity14.07 % 6.42 % 13.15 % 6.59 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1)17.67 % 8.19 % 16.55 % 8.42 %
Annualized yield on interest-earning assets3.57 % 3.69 % 3.57 % 3.92 %
Annualized cost of interest-bearing liabilities0.42 % 0.86 % 0.47 % 1.02 %
Annualized net interest spread3.15 % 2.83 % 3.10 % 2.91 %
Annualized net interest margin3.27 % 3.06 % 3.23 % 3.16 %
Efficiency ratio (1)51.98 % 55.62 % 52.85 % 55.46 %
Stockholders' equity to total assets    10.14 % 9.96 %
Book value per common share    $15.74   $14.77  
Tangible book value per common share (1)    $12.60   $11.60  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)    8.29 % 7.99 %
        
Asset Quality Ratios    June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans (2)    1.01 % 1.00 %
Non-performing loans to total loans    0.38 % 0.57 %
Non-performing assets to total assets    0.29 % 0.44 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans    0.09 % 0.01 %
        
(1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures      
(2) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ("ASU 2016-13") on December 31, 2020, with a $6.7 million transition adjustment retroactive to January 1, 2020. Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

        
        
        
        
        
        
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(dollars in thousands)    June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End      
Loans    $5,988,832   $5,756,155  
Allowance for credit losses (1)    60,389   57,839  
Investment securities    1,107,601   957,985  
Total assets    7,854,238   7,488,516  
Total deposits    6,715,035   6,125,502  
Short-term borrowings    100,190   183,116  
Other borrowings    138,045   273,954  
Stockholders' equity    796,676   745,489  
        
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data       
Loans$6,080,408   $5,572,865   $6,085,057   $5,390,481  
Investment securities1,066,086   891,037   1,034,956   885,512  
Interest-earning assets7,342,952   6,650,993   7,286,856   6,391,998  
Total assets7,784,385   7,137,529   7,744,714   6,851,415  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits1,660,825   1,364,785   1,603,714   1,237,212  
Savings deposits639,540   525,224   622,331   511,011  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts3,495,610   2,908,299   3,442,116   2,869,539  
Time deposits880,079   1,093,760   962,042   983,379  
Total deposits6,676,054   5,892,068   6,630,203   5,601,141  
Short-term borrowings85,325   82,694   79,441   121,260  
Other borrowings140,162   273,904   141,703   275,828  
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,240,716   4,883,881   5,247,633   4,761,017  
Stockholders' equity781,299   742,050   775,808   739,385  
        

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest Income        
Loans and fees $60,529  $55,825  $119,307  $113,682 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 52  36  89  195 
Taxable investment securities and other 4,029  4,763  8,010  9,992 
Tax-exempt investment securities 631  349  1,243  681 
Total Interest Income 65,241  60,973  128,649  124,550 
Interest Expense        
Deposits 4,238  8,094  9,362  18,957 
﻿Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 16  75  39  504 
Other borrowings 1,247  2,285  2,780  4,671 
Total Interest Expense 5,501  10,454  12,181  24,132 
Net Interest Income 59,740  50,519  116,468  100,418 
Provision for credit losses (1) (5,959) 9,000  (8,601) 18,223 
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 65,699  41,519  125,069  82,195 
Noninterest Income        
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,445  1,875  4,741  4,375 
Commissions and fees 1,755  1,196  3,353  2,836 
Income on bank owned life insurance 643  665  1,277  1,330 
Gain (loss) on equity securities 11  198  (133) (455)
Gains on sales of loans 607  710  1,315  1,125 
Gains on sales of investment securities, net 9    9  342 
Swap income 72  767  634  3,610 
Other income (273) 70  (168) 329 
Total Noninterest Income 5,269  5,481  11,028  13,492 
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 20,407  18,490  40,925  38,217 
Premises and equipment 6,078  5,271  12,396  10,667 
FDIC insurance 621  450  1,332  748 
Data processing 1,299  1,436  2,554  2,689 
Other operating expenses 5,692  5,815  10,793  11,645 
Total Noninterest Expense 34,097  31,462  68,000  63,966 
Income before provision for income taxes 36,871  15,538  68,097  31,721 
Provision for income taxes 9,464  3,687  17,515  7,478 
Net Income $27,407  $11,851  $50,582  $24,243 
Per Share of Common Stock      
Basic earnings $0.53  $0.23  $0.99  $0.47 
Diluted earnings $0.53  $0.23  $0.98  $0.47 
Dividends $0.135  $0.125  $0.260  $0.250 

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020
 (Unaudited)  
Assets   
Cash$358,052  $262,327 
Interest-bearing deposits due from banks17,348  7,763 
Total cash and cash equivalents375,400  270,090 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value (allowance for credit losses of $21 at June 30, 2021 and $2 at December 31, 2020 )988,673  855,746 
Investment securities held to maturity (estimated fair value of $96,311 at June 30, 2021 and $93,868 at December 31, 2020, allowance for credit losses of $137 at June 30, 2021 and none at December 31, 2020)94,278  90,766 
Equity securities, at fair value15,440  14,694 
Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost9,210  11,979 
Loans held for sale816  1,335 
Loans, net of deferred fees5,988,832  6,021,232 
Less: Allowance for credit losses60,389  71,124 
Net loans5,928,443  5,950,108 
Premises and equipment, net47,641  48,495 
Operating lease right-of-use assets15,513  16,772 
Accrued interest receivable18,309  19,339 
Goodwill156,277  156,277 
Other identifiable intangible assets2,841  3,288 
Bank owned life insurance116,398  115,115 
Other assets84,999  110,293 
Total Assets$7,854,238  $7,664,297 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,683,887  $1,510,224 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts4,198,709  3,867,303 
Time deposits $250 thousand and under685,583  895,056 
Time deposits over $250 thousand146,856  183,200 
Total deposits6,715,035  6,455,783 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase100,190  169,560 
Other borrowings25,000  25,000 
Subordinated debentures113,045  118,257 
Operating lease liabilities16,847  18,183 
Other liabilities87,445  113,730 
Total Liabilities7,057,562  6,900,513 
Stockholders' Equity   
Common stock, no par value; authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued 50,732,384 shares and outstanding 50,601,349 shares at June 30, 2021 and issued 50,610,681 shares and outstanding 50,479,646 shares at December 31, 2020563,980  562,421 
Retained earnings228,803  191,418 
Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020(1,452) (1,452)
Accumulated other comprehensive income5,345  11,397 
Total Stockholders' Equity796,676  763,784 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$7,854,238  $7,664,297 


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
      
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)20212021202020202020
Income Statement     
Net interest income$59,740  $56,728  $55,135  $52,134  $50,519  
Provision for credit losses (1)5,959  2,642  (789) (8,000) (9,000) 
Gains on sales of investment securities9    871      
Gains on sales of loans607  708  760  1,437  710  
Gain (loss) on equity securities11  (144) 73  (170) 198  
Other noninterest income4,642  5,195  5,141  5,506  4,573  
Long-term debt prepayment fee    (3,777)     
Other noninterest expense(34,097) (33,903) (33,168) (32,097) (31,462) 
Pretax income36,871  31,226  24,246  18,810  15,538  
Provision for income taxes(9,464) (8,051) (5,398) (4,383) (3,687) 
Net income$27,407  $23,175  $18,848  $14,427  $11,851  
      
Basic earnings per common share$0.53  $0.45  $0.37  $0.28  $0.23  
Diluted earnings per common share$0.53  $0.45  $0.37  $0.28  $0.23  
Dividends paid per common share$0.135  $0.125  $0.125  $0.125  $0.125  
Dividends paid$6,828  $6,369  $6,364  $6,365  $6,365  
Weighted average shares - basic50,636  50,576  50,527  50,526  50,522  
Weighted average shares - diluted50,858  50,780  50,672  50,620  50,593  
      
Selected Operating Ratios     
Annualized return on average assets1.41 %1.22 %0.98 %0.76 %0.67 %
Annualized return on average common equity14.07 %12.20 %9.96 %7.64 %6.42 %
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (2)17.67 %15.39 %12.64 %9.71 %8.19 %
Annualized net interest margin3.27 %3.19 %3.08 %2.96 %3.06 %
Efficiency ratio (2)51.98 %53.75 %53.74 %53.96 %55.62 %
Common stockholders' equity to total assets10.14 %9.88 %9.97 %10.02 %9.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)8.29 %8.00 %8.05 %8.06 %7.99 %
Tier 1 risk-based ratio10.78 %10.47 %10.22 %10.34 %10.45 %
Total risk-based ratio13.11 %13.02 %12.85 %12.93 %12.98 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio8.70 %8.51 %8.37 %8.36 %8.69 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio10.29 %9.98 %9.73 %9.83 %9.93 %
Book value per common share$15.74  $15.18  $15.13  $14.93  $14.77  
Tangible book value per common share (2)$12.60  $12.03  $11.97  $11.77  $11.60  

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.
(2) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)20212021202020202020
Selected Balance Sheet Data at Period End    
Loans$5,988,832 $6,108,946 $6,021,232 $5,843,591 $5,756,155 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)60,389 67,252 71,124 65,242 57,839 
Investment securities1,107,601 1,078,750 973,185 909,535 957,985 
Total assets7,854,238 7,771,761 7,664,297 7,522,184 7,488,516 
Total deposits6,715,035 6,635,226 6,455,783 6,266,516 6,125,502 
Short-term borrowings100,190 111,999 169,560 97,874 183,116 
Other borrowings138,045 143,267 143,257 253,359 273,954 
Stockholders' equity796,676 768,065 763,784 753,572 745,489 
      
Loans     
Non-owner occupied commercial$2,330,376 $2,375,024 $2,398,946   
Owner occupied commercial870,535 857,506 827,092   
Multifamily902,394 858,168 813,225   
Non-owner occupied residential189,765 195,534 200,229   
Total commercial, secured by real estate (1)$4,293,070 $4,286,232 $4,239,492 $4,042,946 $3,955,045 
Commercial, industrial and other358,659 394,416 433,553 418,813 393,017 
Construction335,167 291,252 266,883 275,716 298,180 
Paycheck Protection Program207,045 346,150 284,636 325,115 325,999 
Equipment financing121,096 119,428 116,690 118,320 117,569 
Residential mortgages391,589 385,778 377,380 343,317 335,135 
Consumer and home equity282,206 285,690 302,598 319,364 331,210 
Total loans$5,988,832 $6,108,946 $6,021,232 $5,843,591 $5,756,155 
      
Deposits     
Noninterest-bearing$1,683,887 $1,631,942 $1,510,224 $1,474,847 $1,486,273 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts4,198,709 4,049,914 3,867,303 3,647,328 3,510,723 
Time deposits832,439 953,370 1,078,256 1,144,341 1,128,506 
Total deposits$6,715,035 $6,635,226 $6,455,783 $6,266,516 $6,125,502 
      
Total loans to total deposits ratio89.2%92.1%93.3%93.3%94%
      
Selected Average Balance Sheet Data     
Loans$6,080,408 $6,089,757 $5,939,904 $5,775,093 $5,572,865 
Investment securities1,066,086 1,003,479 912,723 873,066 891,037 
Interest-earning assets7,342,952 7,230,136 7,137,884 7,009,939 6,650,993 
Total assets7,784,385 7,704,603 7,625,458 7,516,069 7,137,529 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits1,660,825 1,545,968 1,499,093 1,475,422 1,364,785 
Savings deposits639,540 604,931 571,794 548,662 525,224 
Interest-bearing transaction accounts3,495,610 3,388,027 3,313,556 3,086,260 2,908,299 
Time deposits880,079 1,044,915 1,112,053 1,176,181 1,093,760 
Total deposits6,676,054 6,583,841 6,496,496 6,286,525 5,892,068 
Short-term borrowings85,325 73,492 68,962 58,845 82,694 
Other borrowings140,162 143,261 155,943 269,093 273,904 
Total interest-bearing liabilities5,240,716 5,254,626 5,222,308 5,139,042 4,883,881 
Stockholders' equity781,299 770,255 753,059 751,099 742,050 

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
 For the Quarter Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands)20212021202020202020
Average Annualized Yields (Taxable Equivalent Basis) and Costs   
Assets     
Loans3.99 %3.91 %3.92 %3.91 %4.03 %
Taxable investment securities and other1.72 %1.81 %1.84 %2.09 %2.31 %
Tax-exempt securities2.50 %2.54 %2.51 %2.55 %2.70 %
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts0.11 %0.11 %0.09 %0.10 %0.08 %
Total interest-earning assets3.57 %3.56 %3.51 %3.49 %3.69 %
Liabilities     
Savings accounts0.05 %0.05 %0.05 %0.06 %0.07 %
Interest-bearing transaction accounts0.32 %0.34 %0.38 %0.44 %0.55 %
Time deposits0.61 %0.83 %1.01 %1.19 %1.48 %
Borrowings2.22 %2.87 %2.84 %2.73 %2.62 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities0.42 %0.51 %0.59 %0.72 %0.86 %
Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis)3.15 %3.05 %2.92 %2.77 %2.83 %
Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis)3.27 %3.19 %3.08 %2.96 %3.06 %
Annualized cost of deposits0.25 %0.32 %0.37 %0.44 %0.55 %
Asset Quality Data     
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans     
Balance at beginning of period$67,252  $71,124  $65,242  $57,839  $48,884  
Impact of adopting ASU 2016-13 (1)    6,656      
Provision for credit losses on loans(5,314) (2,808) (246) 8,000  9,000  
Charge-offs(1,862) (1,270) (746) (682) (142) 
Recoveries313  206  218  85  97  
Balance at end of period$60,389  $67,252  $71,124  $65,242  $57,839  
      
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries)     
Commercial, real estate$1,590  $843  $(47) $298  $(36) 
Commercial, industrial and other5  221  478  173  (13) 
Equipment financing4  83  64  95  (11) 
Residential mortgages(82) (58)   (1)   
Consumer and home equity32  (25) 33  32  105  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,549  $1,064  $528  $597  $45  
Non-Performing Assets (2)     
Commercial, real estate$20,594  $23,984  $35,091  $26,145  $25,615  
Commercial, industrial and other1,449  2,252  2,633  1,484  1,546  
Equipment financing264  293  327  444  400  
Residential mortgages  2,323  2,469  2,695  2,860  
Consumer and home equity308  2,274  2,243  2,322  2,432  
Total non-accrual loans22,615  31,126  42,763  33,090  32,853  
Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession        354  
Total non-performing assets$22,615  $31,126  $42,763  $33,090  $33,207  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing$  $  $1  $165  $58  
Loans restructured and still accruing$3,595  $3,799  $3,856  $4,299  $4,667  
Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans1.01 %1.10 %1.18 %1.11 %1.00 %
Total non-accrual loans to total loans0.38 %0.51 %0.71 %0.57 %0.57 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets0.29 %0.40 %0.56 %0.44 %0.44 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans0.10 %0.07 %0.04 %0.04 % %

(1) Periods prior to December 31, 2020 do not reflect the adoption of ASU 2016-13
(2) Includes non-accrual purchased credit deteriorated loans from December 31, 2020 forward

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 At or for the Quarter Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)20212021202020202020
Calculation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share    
Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP$796,676  $768,065  $763,784  $753,572  $745,489  
Less: Goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets2,841  3,063  3,288  3,538  3,788  
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$637,558  $608,725  $604,219  $593,757  $585,424  
Shares outstanding at end of period50,601  50,598  50,480  50,468  50,463  
Book value per share - GAAP$15.74  $15.18  $15.13  $14.93  $14.77  
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP$12.60  $12.03  $11.97  $11.77  $11.60  
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets   
Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP$637,558  $608,725  $604,219  $593,757  $585,424  
Total assets at end of period - GAAP$7,854,238  $7,771,761  $7,664,297  $7,522,184  $7,488,516  
Less: Goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  
Less: Other identifiable intangible assets2,841  3,063  3,288  3,538  3,788  
Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP$7,695,120  $7,612,421  $7,504,732  $7,362,369  $7,328,451  
Common equity to assets - GAAP10.14 %9.88 %9.97 %10.02 %9.96 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP8.29 %8.00 %8.05 %8.06 %7.99 %
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   
Net income - GAAP$27,407  $23,175  $18,848  $14,427  $11,851  
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$781,299  $770,255  $753,059  $751,099  $742,050  
Less: Average goodwill156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets2,979  3,192  3,433  3,689  3,942  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$622,043  $610,786  $593,349  $591,133  $581,831  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP14.07 %12.20 %9.96 %7.64 %6.42 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP17.67 %15.39 %12.64 %9.71 %8.19 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio     
Total noninterest expense$34,097  $33,903  $36,945  $32,097  $31,462  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles(221) (226) (249) (250) (261) 
Long term debt prepayment fees    (3,777)     
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$33,876  $33,677  $32,919  $31,847  $31,201  
Net interest income$59,740  $56,728  $55,135  $52,134  $50,519  
Total noninterest income5,269  5,759  6,845  6,773  5,481  
Total revenue65,009  62,487  61,980  58,907  56,000  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities167  163  149  108  93  
Gains on sales of investment securities(9)   (871)     
Total revenue, as adjusted$65,167  $62,650  $61,258  $59,015  $56,093  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP51.98 %53.75 %53.74 %53.96 %55.62 %


Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)2021 2020
Calculation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity   
Net income - GAAP$50,582   $24,243  
    
Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP$775,808   $739,385  
Less: Average goodwill156,277   156,277  
Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets3,085   4,073  
Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP$616,446   $579,035  
Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP13.15 % 6.59 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP16.55 % 8.42 %
    
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio   
Total noninterest expense$68,000   $63,966  
Amortization of core deposit intangibles(447)  (526) 
Long-term debt prepayment fee   (356) 
Noninterest expense, as adjusted$67,553   $63,084  
    
Net interest income$116,468   $100,418  
Noninterest income11,028   13,492  
Total revenue$127,496   $113,910  
Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities330   181  
Gains on sales of investment securities(9)  (342) 
Total revenue, as adjusted$127,817   $113,749  
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP52.85 % 55.46 %