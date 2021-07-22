Odyssey Trust Company Joins OTC Markets Premium Provider Directory

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Trust Company (“Odyssey”), a leading North American Transfer Agent and Trust Company is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group (“OTC Markets”) has added Odyssey to their Premium Provider Directory, the only Canadian-based transfer agent to achieve this status.



“We’re thrilled to join OTC Markets as a Premium Service Provider,” said Jenna Kaye, Odyssey’s Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past 12 months, we’ve seen over 350 Canadian-listed companies join the OTCQX or OTCQB to increase liquidity, gain exposure to a new investor base and access an active retail market. As both a Canadian and US approved transfer agent, we’re able to streamline this process from the by acting fluidly for issuers on both sides of the border.”

Odyssey is also working to assist OTC Market quoted issuers with upcoming Rule 15c2-11 regulatory reform taking effect September 28, 2021, which affects quotation on these markets. For more information please read our article here, or contact us at OTC@odysseytrust.com.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a leading North American Transfer agent with offices in Calgary, Vancouver and co-agents based in Toronto, Colorado, Sydney, Hong Kong and London, UK. Odyssey is an industry innovator, providing a personalized and paperless experience to clients. To learn more visit www.odysseytrust.com

Contact:

Odyssey Trust Company

Stephanie Ball, Director of Communications

sball@odysseytrust.com