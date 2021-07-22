Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Announces August 12, 2021 Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

HERZLIYA, ISRAEL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (Nasdaq: SAII) ("Software Acquisition Group"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the special meeting of its stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to approve the previously announced business combination with Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

(the “Business Combination”) is scheduled to be held onAugust 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Holders of Software Acquisition Group’s shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business on the record date of July 2, 2021 are entitled to notice of the virtual Special Meeting and to vote at the virtual Special Meeting.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, Software Acquisition Group anticipates that the Business Combination will close shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Additional information about voting and attending the virtual Special Meeting is included in the proxy statement/prospectus filed by Otonomo Technologies Ltd. with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 21, 2021, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Software Acquisition Group encourages you to read the proxy statement/prospectus carefully. The deadline for Software Acquisition Group’s public stockholders to exercise their redemption rights in connection with the Business Combination is August 10, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual Special Meeting and regardless of the number of shares you may own, we urge you to vote FOR all proposals at the virtual Special Meeting.

If any Software Acquisition Group stockholders have questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Software Acquisition Group’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali, by telephone at (800) 662-5200; banks and brokers can call collect at (203) 658-9400 or by email at SAII.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

* * * *