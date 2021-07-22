Hill International to Support New Rec Center in Loudoun County, VA, with Construction Management Services

PHILADELPHIA and ASHBURN, Va., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it was awarded a contract to provide construction management services for Loudoun County’s $65 million Recreation and Community Center project in Ashburn, VA.



The state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Center will serve Ashburn and Broadlands, which together represent one of the fastest growing areas of the County. The 115,000 SF facility will be located on an approximately 21 acre site, and will feature a 50-meter competition pool, leisure and spa pools, multiple gymnasium courts for basketball and volleyball, exercise equipment, locker rooms, classrooms, concessions areas, a playground and outdoor fitness area, and high-end architectural features.

Reporting to the County’s Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure (DTCI), Hill will provide a full range of construction management services throughout construction, which is expected to last more than 30 months. Works are scheduled to commence in Q3 2021 with an estimated completion in Q2 2024.

“This is a very community-centric project, even more so than local government projects usually are,” says Hill First Vice President of Washington, DC, Operations Michael Mologne, PE, CCM. “We look forward to helping the County and the DTCI deliver this important project successfully.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “Hill is trusted a partner for local governments around the world. In many cases, our local teams are filled with members and neighbors of the communities we serve. This helps us better understand project needs and local conditions. It also makes us proud to do our work, and we are very proud to help Loudoun County through the construction of their Recreation and Community Center project.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,800 professionals in 72 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

