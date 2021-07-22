Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coriolis Meters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798263/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% over the period 2020-2027.Liquids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.4% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22% share of the global Coriolis Meters market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Coriolis Meters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$567.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$836.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.6% and 8.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$836.2 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



ABB

AW-Lake Company

Azbil Corporation

Brooks Instrument

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Liquid Controls LLC

Malema Engineering Corp.

Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corp.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Coriolis Meters

Coriolis Meters Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Rise in Global Energy Needs and Ensuing Demand for Coriolis

Meters Shapes Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):

Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Consumption (Billion ToE) by Country/

Region (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

AW-Lake Company (USA)

Azbil Corporation (Japan)

Brooks Instrument (USA)

Emerson Electric Co. (USA)

Endress+Hauser AG (Switzerland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Liquid Controls LLC (USA)

Malema Engineering Corp. (USA)

Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Coriolis Meter: A Versatile Flow Measurement Tool for

Challenging and Critical Industrial Applications

Inherent Operational and Technical Benefits of Coriolis

Flowmeters Augment Demand in Process Industries

Industry Approvals Vital to Market Expansion

Oil & Gas Exploration Investments Support Demand for Coriolis

Meters

EXHIBIT 3: Global Oil & Gas Upstream CAPEX (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Rise in Drilling Activities and Ensuing Need for

Wellhead Flow Measurement to Spur Demand for Coriolis

Flowmeters: Total Number of Wells Drilled (In Thousands) for

the Years 2016-2020

Upswing in Deep Water Exploration Activities to Create Demand

for High-Pressure Coriolis Flowmeters

EXHIBIT 5: Buttressed by Lower Drilling Costs and New Fields

Scheduled to Come Online, Steady Increase in Deepwater Oil

Production Bodes Well: Global Deepwater Oil Production (In

Million Barrels Per Day) for the Years 2017, 2018, 2019 &

2020

EXHIBIT 6: Global Investment Growth (in %) by Supply Segment: 2019

Oil & Gas Industry?s Shift towards Large Diameter Pipelines

Fuels Development of Larger Coriolis Flowmeters

Larger Capacity Coriolis Flowmeters to Address High Volume

Applications

Increase in Oil Prices: Favorable Prospects for Coriolis

Flowmeters Market

EXHIBIT 7: Spot Crude Oil Prices ($/barrel) in Select Countries

for the Years 2015 through 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)

for the Years 2010 through 2019

Growing Adoption of Coriolis Technology in Custody Transfer of

Oil and Gas

Advantages of Coriolis Meters for Custody Transfer Applications

Coriolis Meters Find Use in Multi-Phase Flow Metering in

Offshore Pipelines

High-Pressure Chemical Injection: A Prominent Application

Opportunities Abound for Coriolis Meters in the Natural Gas Sector

EXHIBIT 9: Led by US, Robust Production of Natural Gas Amplify

Demand for Coriolis Flowmeters in Measuring Wet Gas Flows:

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Meters) by

Country for 2018

Reference Standards for Gas Flow Measurement

Coriolis Flowmeters for Gas Flow Measurement Applications:

Advantages and Disadvantages

Coriolis Meters Best for LNG Custody Transfer Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals Industry: Enabling Accurate Flow

Measurements

Coriolis Flowmeters Enable Measurement of Liquids with

Entrained Gas

Coriolis Meters in Food & Beverage Industry: Need for Accurate

Flow Measurements Drives Growth

Innovations & Advancements Accelerate Growth in Coriolis Meters

Market

Advances in Flowmeter Technology Spur Development of Coriolis

Meters with New Generation Capabilities

New Diagnostic Tools Enable Real-Time Verification of Coriolis

Flowmeters and Increase Efficiency in Asset Maintenance

Emergence of Large Line Size Coriolis Flowmeters for Bulk Fluid

Transfer Applications

Two-Wire Devices Better Coriolis Flow Meter Functionality

Drawbacks of Coriolis Flowmeters to Challenge Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Liquids by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquids by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Gas by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Gas by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil & Gas by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals &

Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Chemicals & Petrochemicals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals &

Petrochemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Application -

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Liquids and Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,

Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis

Meters by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and

Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,

Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,

Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by Fluid -

Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and Gas

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Fluid - Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters

by Fluid - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Liquids and

Gas for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Coriolis

Meters by Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals,

Food & Beverage and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Coriolis Meters by

Application - Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food &

Beverage and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Coriolis Meters

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil &

Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Coriolis Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Coriolis

Meters by Fluid - Liquids and Gas Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for



