Global Contrast Media Market to Reach US$6.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contrast Media Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.9% CAGR to reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.7% share of the global Contrast Media market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Contrast Media market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027.



Ultrasound Segment Corners a 24% Share in 2020



In the global Ultrasound segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$894.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$845.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured)



AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Guerbet Group

Starpharma Holdings Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Among the Growing Global

Population Pushes Up the Diagnostic Burden & Demand for

Imaging

EXHIBIT 1: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the

Volume of Imaging Procedures, Driving Opportunities for

Imaging Agents: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

EXHIBIT 2: The US$ 37 Billion Robustly Growing Medical Imaging

Market Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Contrast Agents

for Advanced Visualization: Global Medical Imaging Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Aging Population, a Demographic Catalyst Driving Demand for

Imaging Services

Rapidly Aging Population & the Challenges Associated With

Geriatric Imaging Spurs Demand for Contrast Imaging Agents:

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for

the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Rise of Nuclear Medicine, the Cornerstone for the Growth for

Radioactive Tracers

EXHIBIT 3: Improving Quality & Value of Nuclear Medicine Bodes

Well for Radioactive Contrast Agents: Global Market for

Nuclear Imaging (US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022

and 2025 by Type

Short Supply of Technetium-99m Threatens to Impact Nuclear

Imaging Services

EXHIBIT 4: Plagued by the Risk of Reactor Decommissioning &

Unplanned Maintenance Shutdowns, Fragile Supply of Mo-99 Will

Remain a Cause for Concern: Global Mo-99 Production Capacity

(In Curies (Ci) Per Week) by Producer for the Years 2016

through 2022



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Bayer Healthcare LLC (USA)

Bracco Imaging SpA (Italy)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Genovis AB (Sweden)

Guerbet Group (France)

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India)

Jodas Expoim (India)

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA)

Magnus Health (India)

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)

nanoPET Pharma GmbH (Germany)

Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG (Austria)

Spago Nanomedical AB (Sweden)

Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. (India)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Migration to Value Based Care Throws the Focus on Quality &

Value of Imaging & Its Ability to Improve Patient Care by

Providing Better Quality Images

EXHIBIT 5: With ?Value? being the new Currency in Healthcare

Markets Worldwide, Value Based Imaging Will Positively Impact

Contrast Enhanced Imaging Procedures: % of Value-Based

Reimbursement (VBR) & Fee-For-Service Structured Healthcare

Organizations for the Years 2016, 2018 and 2022

Growing Preference for Non-Ionizing Radiation-Based

Radioimaging Drives Demand for Contrast Enhanced MRI

Commercially Available MRI Contrast Agents

EXHIBIT 6: Spurred by Safety & Efficiency Benefits, Growing MRI

Procedures & Parallel Increase in MRI Machines to Benefit

Demand for MRI Contrast Agents: Global MRI Equipment Market

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 7: Equipment Density Correlates With Number of Imaging

Procedures: Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Units in Select

Countries (Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Evolving Clinical Applications of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound

(CEUS) Drive Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Clinically Available Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Growing Use of CEUS in Emergency and Critical Care

Special Focus on Microbubble Contrast Agents for Ultrasound

Imaging

Clinical Applications of Microbubbles

Oscillating Microbubbles: To Revolutionize Ultrasound

EXHIBIT 8: Growing Market for Ultrasound Equipment Pushes Up

the Number of CEUS Procedures Performed: Global Market for

Ultrasound Equipment (In US Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019, 2022 and 2024

Continued Value of CT Imaging in Cardiology Despite Risk of

Radiation Exposure Drives Demand for Contrast-Enhanced CT

Contrast Agents Used in CT Imaging by Class: A Snapshot

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT

Angiography

EXHIBIT 9: Growing Access to CT Imaging Bodes Well for CT

Contrast Agents: Density of CT Scanners in Select Countries:

(Per Million Population) for the Year 2019

Rise in Image Guided Surgeries Drives Demand for Contrast Agents

Emergence of Molecular-Targeted Fluorescent Tracers

Select Potential ?always-on? Targeted Tracers for Fluorescence

Image-Guided Surgery (FIGS)

The Use of Gold Nanoclusters as Contrast Agent for IGS of Head

and Neck Tumors

EXHIBIT 10: Better Surgical Outcome Drives the Number of Image

Guided Surgeries Performed Worldwide Along with Demand for

Contrast Agents: Global Market for Image Guided Surgical

Devices (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, and 2022

by Imaging Type

Stringent Guidelines & Implementation of Best Practices for

Safe Use of Contrast Agents to Encourage Patient Acceptance of

Contrast Enhanced Imaging

Safety Issues with Iodinated Agents, Gadolinium BCA and

Microbubbles

Symptoms of Reaction to Administration of Iodinated Contrast

Media Agents

Innovations Remain Crucial to Growth

A Review of Advancements in Contrast Media Injector Technology

Development of New Contrast Agents

Key Challenges Confront the Market

Advances in Imaging Technology Reduce Contrast Media Use

Product Recalls and Side Effects of Contrast Media Challenge

Growth

A Snapshot of Side Effects, Allergic and Adverse Reactions with

Contrast Agents



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Contrast Media by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for X-ray/Computed

Tomography (CT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for X-ray/Computed Tomography

(CT) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for X-ray/Computed

Tomography (CT) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasound by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ultrasound by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultrasound by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Barium-based

Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Barium-based Contrast Media

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Barium-based Contrast

Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Iodinated

Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Iodinated Contrast Media by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Iodinated Contrast

Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Gadolinium-based Contrast

Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Microbubble

Contrast Media by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Microbubble Contrast Media

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Microbubble Contrast

Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Radiology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Radiology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Interventional

Radiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Interventional Radiology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional

Radiology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Interventional

Cardiology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Interventional Cardiology

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Interventional

Cardiology by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast

Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast

Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Contrast Media by Application -

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated

Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble

Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type

of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast

Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast

Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type

of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast

Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast

Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type

of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated

Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble

Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type

of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated

Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble

Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by Type

of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Barium-based

Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based

Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Imaging Modality - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging

(MRI) and Ultrasound for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Type of Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated

Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble

Contrast Media - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by Type of

Media - Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Type of Media - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media,

Gadolinium-based Contrast Media and Microbubble Contrast Media

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Contrast Media by

Application - Radiology, Interventional Radiology and

Interventional Cardiology Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Radiology, Interventional Radiology and Interventional

Cardiology for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Contrast Media

by Imaging Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic

Resonance Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Contrast Media by Imaging

Modality - X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance

Imaging (MRI) and Ultrasound Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contrast Media by



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798259/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________