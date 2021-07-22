IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. Ranked Sixth Among World’s Most Elite 501 Managed Service Providers

PHILADELPHIA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IT Solutions Consulting, Inc. has been named one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking for the twelfth year in a row. Noted for its superior managed services and custom software solution development through a process driven, customer-centric approach, IT Solutions jumped up three places this year — from #9 to #6.



Now in its fourteenth year, the annual Channel Futures MSP 501 is the world’s first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking within the IT channel. “IT Solutions prides itself on its client service, experienced and tenured staff, long-term strategic planning and reputation for robust support, all of which enabled us to achieve this pinnacle,” said IT Solutions President and Principal Garrett Graney.

As a full-service IT company, IT Solutions has 27 years of experience providing managed services and developing custom software solutions through a process driven, customer-centric approach.

“We are honored by the client partnerships that empowered us to achieve our highest ranking yet. Throughout a difficult year globally, our clients have been our steadfast advocates. This recognition highlights the customer service we provided them in return,” continued Graney.

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of visionaries focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and support of hybrid work forces.

Per Channel Futures leadership, the organization spoke with a vast group of partners, vendors, distributors, analysts, consultants and media experts to identify what metrics they use to evaluate the health of their partners. All this information was incorporated into the 2021 approach to rankings.

Channel Futures enthusiastically honored the winners, noting in its announcement, “Companies included on the 2021 MSP 501 list represent truly innovative and influential market leaders providing managed services to today’s most demanding customers around the world.”

The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions Inc. is an IT services leader providing expert managed services, custom application development, secure data and easy-to-maintain backup solutions for both on-premise and cloud environments, all of which are accompanied by proactive IT support. Through 27 years of strategic partnership building and a focus on adopting innovative technologies and improving processes, we have transformed IT Solutions from a solo venture start-up in 1994 to the 100% employee-owned and award-winning solutions provider it is today. For more information, visit www.ITSolutions-Inc.com