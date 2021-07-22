Global Automotive Wheel Market to Reach US$53.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Wheel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798013/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$16.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Alloys segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 48.8% share of the global Automotive Wheel market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Wheel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Materials Segment Corners a 19.7% Share in 2020
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Review of the Changing Automobile Business Models & the
Growing Role of Innovative Component Suppliers
Wheel Manufacturers Take Over With Disruptive Innovations that
Bring Them to the Fore
EXHIBIT 1: A Large Automotive Components Market Catalyzes the
Role of Suppliers & Pushes Up the Importance of Innovation:
Global Auto Parts Manufacturing Opportunity (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2024
EXHIBIT 2: Effervescent Automotive R&D Spending Bodes Well for
Innovation-Induced Market Expansion of Wheel Systems: Global
Automotive R&D Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015,
2018 and 2020
A Review of the Engineering Importance of Wheel Structure in an
Automobile
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Although Beset With Twists, Turns & Bumps, the Generally
Healthy Automobile Production Trend to Spur Growth in the OEM
Market
EXHIBIT 3: Busy Assembly Line Especially in Asia Keeps the
Automotive Supply Chain Well Oiled With New Opportunities:
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Affluent Middle Class in Asia to Benefit Vehicle Ownership
Patterns
EXHIBIT 4: With 64% of the World Middle Class Population by
2030, Asia-Pacific Ranks as an Important Market for Automotive
Components: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 5: Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region
Sets the Stage for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle Class
Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025,
2030
The Changing Automotive Aftermarket Brings In a Rich Mixture of
Opportunities & Challenges for Independent Parts Manufacturers
EXHIBIT 6: Independent Part Suppliers Have Ample Opportunity to
Tap in the US$847 Billion Auto Aftermarket: Global Automotive
Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2019 &
2030
Customized Aftermarket Wheels Grow in Demand as Car Owners Eye
Aesthetics
Pothole Epidemic Increase the Frequency of Wheel/Rim
Replacements in the Aftermarket
Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting, a Key Trend Driving
Material Innovation
EXHIBIT 7: Growing Consumption of Aluminum in Vehicle
Manufacturing to Spur Adoption of Aluminium Alloy Wheels:
Aluminum Content Per Vehicle (in lbs.) for the Years 2000,
2010, 2019 and 2029
Newer Materials Like Alloys to Witness Robust Long-Term Growth
With the Fastest Growth, Carbon Fiber is On Course to Achieving
Mainstream Adoption
3D Printing to Revolutionize Wheel Design
A Review of Major Raw Material Prices
EXHIBIT 8: Increasing Aluminum Prices Squeeze the Margins of
Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers: Aluminum Price in US$/Ton for
the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019E
EXHIBIT 9: Softening of Steel Prices Due to Slowdown in
Infrastructure & Construction Bring Relief to Steel Wheel
Manufacturers: Global Hot Rolled Coil (HRC) Steel Prices (In
US$ Per Metric Ton) for the Years 2018, 2019 and 2020
