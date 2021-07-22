PowerReviews Appoints New Technology and Product Leader

Industry veteran Joe Henson joins User-Generated Content vendor from Label Insight to spearhead product innovation.

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerReviews today announces the appointment of retail industry and martech veteran Joe Henson to head up its technology and product teams.

Henson brings with him 25 years experience of scaling technology and product teams in retail, marketing and technology businesses. He most recently served as CTO of Label Insight, which he helped scale before it was acquired by NielsenIQ earlier this year. Prior to that, he held executive positions at Triad Retail Media, Catalina Marketing and Q Interactive.

Henson will serve on the PowerReviews Executive Leadership Team in his position of Chief Product and Technology Officer after officially joining the company last month.

“I am truly honored to be given the responsibility to steer the future direction of PowerReviews from a technology and product perspective,” said Henson. “I know from my experience - both professional and personal - all about the importance of user-generated content in converting browsers to buyers so this is an extremely exciting opportunity. I can’t wait to start developing products for our customers.”

“During our search, we spoke to some of the best technology leaders in Chicago and beyond and we are so happy to have secured Joe,” said Mark Dillon, CEO of PowerReviews. “Joe brings with him a unique combination of martech and retail-specific experience and knowledge that instantly made him stand out as the best possible candidate.”

“I am so excited to see how the PowerReviews product suite evolves under his leadership and the solutions he develops for our customers.”

PowerReviews is actively hiring for a number of roles under Henson’s leadership and is accepting applications on its website .

