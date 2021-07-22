Loop Media Adds Three New Channels to its Ever-Growing Digital Out of Home Service For Businesses

Glendale, CA, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop”) (OTC PINK: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, today announced the addition of three new channels to its DOOH (digital out of home) offerings for its business clients. The new channels are Bloomberg Quicktake, SNKR, and The Wiggles Channel. The addition of these channels continues Loop’s focus on expanding, strengthening and diversifying its programming to meet the needs of an ever-widening array of out of home business customers.



Bloomberg Quicktake is a global streaming and social video network for a new generation of leaders and professionals, covering the biggest stories across business, technology, climate, culture, politics, society and personal finance. Powered by the world’s largest newsroom of 2,700 journalists and analysts in 120 countries, Bloomberg Quicktake currently provides live shows and breaking news to deliver global insights throughout the day, along with documentary-style series on global trends. Bloomberg Quicktake is available now to all Loop business customers on the Loop Player.

SNKR is a channel dedicated to the art, passion, and culture of sneakers. Produced by SNKR Inc., a leading media brand representing global sneaker culture, the SNKR channel on Loop will feature such shows as The Art of Sneakers, Shoe Porn, and The Come Up, as well as covering major events in the sneaker world. SNKR will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.

The Wiggles Channel is Loop’s first program offering specifically for children. This new partnership will give Loop’s customers access to one of the world’s most recognized and successful kids’ franchises. The Wiggles is an Australian children’s TV show hosted by the music group of the same name. For more than thirty years, The Wiggles have been seen by millions of kids around the world and have some of the most familiar children’s song titles including, “Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car,” “Hot Potato Hot Potato” and “Fruit Salad.” The Wiggles family includes such beloved characters as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Capt. Feathersword, and Wags the Dog. The Wiggles Channel will be available to Loop’s business customers in August on the Loop Player.

“From professional offices, to retail stores to pediatricians’ offices, these three new channels will further broaden the types of clients that can use Loop to enhance their business environment and optimize their customer experience,” said Greg Drebin, Chief Content and Marketing Officer at Loop Media. “By partnering with these best-in-category content providers, we are able to offer not only a wider array of channels, but also ensure they are of the highest quality.”

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (OTC PINK: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform providing curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses and interactive mobile and TV apps for consumers, Loop Media is the only company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to consumers and venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop’s digital video content reaches thousands of OOH locations including hotels, bars/restaurants, office buildings, and retail businesses, as well as millions of consumers in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America through its apps for iOS, Android, and Huawei, as well as connected TVs and Smart TVs. These TV platforms include Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AT&T TV, Hisense, JVC, LG, Philips, Roku, Sharp, Sony, Toshiba, VIZIO, and free ad-supported TV platforms TIVO+, Plex, DistroTV, and GSTV.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. The Loop consumer apps allow users to create their own playlists, or “Loops,” and share them live with interactive watch parties. Loop’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing, and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

Download the Loop app by searching “Loop Media” on your Smart TV's app store or opening loop.tv/app on your mobile device. To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

