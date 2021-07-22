Plus Products Releases Preliminary Unaudited Second Quarter 2021 Revenue, Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., today announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the second quarter of 2021 and provided a date for the release of the Company’s Second Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast.



Highlights:

Reached $4.8M in preliminary unaudited net revenues for Q2 2021

Achieved 92% quarter-over-quarter growth in net revenues

Announced release of full second quarter results, conference call and webcast for August 4, 2021



PLUS preliminary and unaudited net revenues for the second quarter 2021 are expected to be approximately $4.8M, reflecting quarter-over-quarter growth of 92% as compared to $2.5M in Q1 2021 and year-over-year growth of 12% as compared to $4.5M in Q2 2020.

“We believe the successful transition to our self-service distributor, Nabis Distribution, along with an expanded internalized sales team in California contributed positively to our second quarter sales,” said Jake Heimark, CEO and Co-Founder of PLUS. “We look forward to continuing the momentum of a strong quarter in sales as we continue to launch consumer-focused special editions and core products that have made us one of California’s most well-known cannabis brands1.”

Conference Call Details

At 6:00pm Eastern Time / 3:00pm Pacific Time the same day, August 4, 2021, the Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results and its recent corporate highlights.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: (866) 220-4156

Toll / International: (864) 663-5231

*Participants should request the Plus Products Earnings Call or provide conference ID: 7684223

The call will also be webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9riujrjb . Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, there will be an archived audio webcast of the conference call available for replay on PlusProductsInc.com.

Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO, and company representatives will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

(1) According to PLUS’s – Brightfield Brand Health Survey – Wave 2: December 2020; N=1,535 CA edible consumers PLUS had the highest unaided brand awareness among edible users in California.

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

For further information contact:

Jake Heimark

CEO & Co-founder

ir@plusproducts.com

Investors:

Cole Stewart

Investor Relations

Cole@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 778.321.6324

Media:

plus@mattio.com

Mattio Communications

