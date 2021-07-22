Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for July 28, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal third quarter, ended June 30, 2021, after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call to discuss the fiscal third quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: July 28, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/42289

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, Zonehaven™ public safety resources, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.