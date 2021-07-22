Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $3.6 million or $1.22 per diluted share compared to $2.6 million or $0.92 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2020. Net income rose by 36% for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020 while fully diluted earnings per share rose by 33%.

“Truxton’s second quarter 2021 performance was exceptional in many ways,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Wealth management revenue increased 33% from this quarter last year. Securities markets were strong, and many new families entrusted their wealth to the professionals at Truxton. Loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, grew 18% from the end of June 2020. Our lenders continued to deepen relationships with families and businesses in our market. Nashville continues to experience very strong economic and population growth, and Truxton is a beneficiary. This quarter’s strong performance resulted in part from $254,000 in PPP loan fee recognition, which will continue to boost earnings as the remainder of these loans are forgiven over the next two quarters but is not expected to persist into next year.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income grew to $3.9 million in the second quarter, an increase of 10% from the first quarter of 2021 and 33% in comparison to the second quarter of 2020. Wealth management services constituted 95% of non-interest income in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Loans rose by 5% to $452 million compared to March 31, 2021, and were up 9% compared to June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, loans rose by 8% compared to March 31, 2021, and 18% compared to June 30, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by 8% from March 31, 2021 to $707.4 million, and increased by 38% in comparison to June 30, 2020. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.
  • Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 2.71%, an increase of 7 basis points from the 2.64% experienced in the first quarter of 2021, and a decrease of 42 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. Cost of funds was 0.46% in the second quarter of 2021, down from 0.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, but up from 0.36% the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase was the result of the issuance of $15 million of 4.5% subordinated notes in September 2020. We continue to have excess liquidity because of the deposit growth we experienced in 2020 that has continued into the second quarter of 2021.
  • Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had $2 million in non-performing assets at June 30, 2021, 98% of which was represented by a single residential mortgage. Truxton had $1,000 of charge-offs in the quarter, $8,000 in the trailing quarter, and $8,000 in the same quarter a year ago. All of these charge-offs are from small loans acquired from a housing not-for profit.
  • Allowance for loan losses was $4.6 million, $4.6 million, and $4.0 million at quarter end June 30, 2021, March 31, 2020, and June 30, 2020, respectively. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance was 1.00%, 1.05%, and 0.95%, respectively, of gross loans (including PPP loans) outstanding at period end.
  • Tax expense increased by 27% from the March 31, 2021 quarter and by 20% from the June 30, 2020 period. Truxton believes that the effective tax rate of approximately 19% of pretax net income will persist under current state and federal law. Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.47% at June 30, 2021, 9.39% at March 31, 2021, and 9.82% at June 30, 2020. Book value per common share was $27.35, $25.93, and $24.41 at June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.16 per common share.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2021*March 31, 2021*June 30, 2020*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$10,232 $11,101 $10,581 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 92,671  65,624  70,022 
Federal funds sold 5,375  4,923  8,559 
Cash and cash equivalents 108,278  81,648  89,162 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions 2,185  2,187  4,683 
Securities available for sale 235,032  228,214  137,372 
    
Gross loans 441,997  408,232  373,263 
Allowance for loan losses (4,575) (4,574) (4,003)
Paycheck Protection Program Loans 15,068  27,593  46,639 
Net loans 452,490  431,251  415,899 
    
Bank owned life insurance 10,288  10,236  10,079 
Restricted equity securities 3,228  3,221  2,695 
Premises and equipment, net 405  468  454 
Accrued interest receivable 2,260  2,500  2,447 
Deferred tax asset, net -  352  - 
Other assets 6,531  6,333  7,808 
    
Total assets$820,697 $766,410 $670,599 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$164,176 $179,883 $158,062 
Interest bearing 543,238  475,616  354,346 
Total deposits 707,414  655,499  512,408 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 12,835  15,533  33,036 
Federal Funds purchased -  -  - 
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility advances -  -  46,639 
Subordinated debt 14,748  14,554  - 
Other liabilities 6,947  6,016  9,303 
Total liabilities 741,944  691,602  601,386 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Additional paid-in capital 31,556  31,745  30,591 
Retained earnings 43,446  40,761  36,971 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,751  2,302  1,651 
    
Total shareholders' equity 78,753  74,808  69,213 
    
   Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$820,697 $766,410 $670,599 
    
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
    


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 June 30,
2021*		 March 31,
2021*		 June 30,
2020*		 June 30,
2021*		 June 30,
2020*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$3,726 $3,430 $2,793 $7,156 $5,535
Service charges on deposit accounts 82  59  60  141  139
Securities gains (losses), net 0  0  0  0  0
Bank owned life insurance income 51  51  53  102  107
Other 50  16  34  66  182
Total non-interest income 3,909  3,556  2,940  7,465  5,963
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$4,434 $4,202 $4,282 $8,636 $8,459
Taxable securities 719  661  486  1,380  1,020
Tax-exempt securities 395  379  245  774  441
Interest bearing deposits 46  62  54  108  163
Federal funds sold 1  0  2  1  16
Other interest income 47  20  34  67  46
Total interest income 5,642  5,324  5,103  10,966  10,145
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 514  525  371  1,039  1,102
Short-term borrowings -  -  -  -  -
Subordinated debentures 194  198  -  392  -
Long-term borrowings 72  77  129  149  220
Total interest expense 780  800  500  1,580  1,322
          
Net interest income 4,862  4,524  4,603  9,386  8,823
          
Provision for loan losses 0  92  418  92  603
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,862  4,432  4,185  9,294  8,220
          
Total revenue, net 8,771  7,988  7,125  16,759  14,183
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 3,230  3,106  2,797  6,336  5,726
Occupancy 246  221  222  467  422
Furniture and equipment 42  46  30  88  56
Data processing 327  344  290  671  552
Wealth management processing fees 164  180  130  343  254
Advertising and public relations 34  39  25  74  68
Professional services 183  127  156  310  324
FDIC insurance assessments 42  42  38  84  53
Other 221  228  215  449  479
Total non interest expense 4,489  4,333  3,903  8,822  7,934
          
Income before income taxes 4,282  3,655  3,222  7,937  6,249
          
Income tax expense 731  574  608  1,305  1,159
          
Net income$3,551 $3,081 $2,614 $6,632 $5,090
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.23 $1.07 $0.93 $2.30 $1.83
Diluted$1.22 $1.06 $0.92 $2.29 $1.81
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.    


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 June 30, 2021*March 31, 2021*June 30, 2020*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share   
Basic$1.23$1.07$0.93
Diluted$1.22$1.06$0.92
Book value per common share$27.35$25.93$24.41
Tangible book value per common share$27.35$25.93$24.41
Basic weighted average comm shares2,814,1962,794,1752,740,504
Diluted weighted average common shares2,825,6682,806,8562,768,173
Common shares outstanding at period end2,879,1772,885,2332,834,951
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio9.60%9.76%10.32%
Average Loans$446,079$428,864$419,360
Average earning assets (1)$732,416$709,535$599,030
Average total assets$765,391$743,462$629,800
Average stockholders' equity$77,148$77,851$67,204
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans200720072059
90+ days past due still accruing381560
Total nonperforming loans204521632059
Total nonperforming assets204521632059
Net charge offs (recoveries)188
Nonperforming loans to assets0.24%0.26%0.31%
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.25%0.28%0.31%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate0.45%0.46%0.49%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.00%1.05%0.95%
Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans0.00%0.00%0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage9.47%9.39%9.82%
Common equity tier 113.80%13.99%13.61%
Total risk-based capital14.70%14.92%14.49%
    
Selected Performance Ratios    
Efficiency ratio51.67%53.62%54.22%
Return on average assets (ROA)1.86%1.68%1.67%
Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE)18.46%16.05%15.64%
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)18.46%16.05%15.64%
Net interest margin2.71%2.64%3.13%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. 
    
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
            
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2021* March 31, 2021* June 30, 2020*
            
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense
            
Earning Assets           
   Loans$446,079 3.64$4,049 $428,864 3.65$3,861 $419,360 3.92$4,092
   Loan fees$0 0.35$385 $0 0.32$342 $0 0.19$189
      Loans with fees$446,079 3.99$4,433 $428,864 3.97$4,203 $419,360 4.11$4,281
   Mortgage loans held for sale$108 3.16$1 $96 2.90$1 $87 5.20$1
   Federal funds sold$2,124 0.06$0 $2,173 0.05$0 $5,372 0.12$2
   Deposits with banks$53,857 0.34$46 $66,900 0.37$62 $49,801 0.44$54
   Investment securities - taxable$164,584 1.75$719 $149,117 1.77$660 $90,256 2.15$486
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$65,665 3.25$395 $62,385 3.29$379 $34,403 3.86$245
      Total Earning Assets$732,416 3.14$5,594 $709,535 3.10$5,305 $599,279 3.46$5,069
Non interest earning assets           
   Allowance for loan losses (4,575)    (4,541)    (3,702)  
   Cash and due from banks$10,601    $10,346    $8,776   
   Premises and equipment$403    $460    $400   
   Accrued interest receivable$2,114    $2,209    $1,989   
   Other real estate$0    $0    $0   
   Other assets$20,112    $19,614    $20,726   
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 4,320     5,839     2,332   
      Total Assets$765,391    $743,462    $629,800   
Interest bearing liabilities           
   Interest bearing demand$34,695 0.18$15 $36,530 0.39$35 $33,084 0.22$18
   Savings and Money Market$559,805 0.34$470 $530,414 0.35$464 $408,757 0.30$300
   Time deposits - Retail$9,920 0.61$15 $8,291 0.73$15 $10,977 1.24$34
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$20,271 0.28$14 $24,299 0.19$11 $2,087 3.72$19
      Total interest bearing deposits$624,691 0.33$514 $599,534 0.36$525 $454,905 0.33$371
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$14,603 1.95$72 $15,981 1.93$77 $35,720 1.13$102
   Subordinated debt$14,679 5.23$194 $14,798 5.34$198 $0 0.00$0
   Other borrowings$1,090 0.98$0 $1,139 0.61$0 $32,931 0.33$27
      Total borrowed funds$30,371 3.47$266 $31,918 3.44$275 $68,651 0.74$129
      Total interest bearing liabilities$655,062 0.48$780 $631,452 0.51$800 $523,556 0.38$500
Net interest rate spread 2.66$4,814  2.59$4,505  3.08$4,574
   Non-interest bearing deposits$28,186    $28,242    $31,315   
   Other liabilities$4,995    $5,916    $7,725   
   Stockholder's equity$77,148    $77,851    $67,204   
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$765,391    $743,462    $629,800   
Cost of funds 0.46   0.49   0.36 
Net interest margin 2.71   2.64   3.13 
            
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.      
            
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Truxton Corporation
Yield Tables
For The Periods Indicated
(000's)
(Unaudited)
 
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below:
          
 Six Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30, 2021*  June 30, 2020* 
          
 Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		  Average
Balances		Rates/
Yields (%)		Interest
Income/
Expense		 
          
Earning Assets         
   Loans$437,519 4.21$7,910  $393,688 4.21$8,251 
   Loan fees$0 0.12$725  $0 0.12$228 
      Loans with fees$437,519 4.33$8,635  $393,688 4.33$8,479 
   Mortgage loans held for sale$102 4.05$2  $105 4.05$2 
   Federal funds sold$2,148 0.73$1  $4,258 0.73$16 
   Deposits with banks$60,342 0.88$108  $37,157 0.88$163 
   Investment securities - taxable$156,893 2.29$1,380  $88,960 2.29$1,020 
   Investment securities - tax-exempt$64,034 3.89$774  $30,671 3.89$441 
      Total Earning Assets$721,038 3.72$10,898  $554,839 3.72$10,121 
Non interest earning assets         
   Allowance for loan losses (4,558)     (3,557)   
   Cash and due from banks$10,474     $8,943    
   Premises and equipment$431     $353    
   Accrued interest receivable$2,162     $1,820    
   Other real estate$0     $0    
   Other assets$19,870     $19,489    
   Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 5,075      2,180    
      Total Assets$754,492     $584,068    
Interest bearing liabilities         
   Interest bearing demand$35,608 0.29$50  $32,976 0.45$74 
   Savings and Money Market$545,191 0.35$933  $388,489 0.05$905 
   Time deposits - Retail$9,110 0.67$30  $10,737 1.35$72 
   Time Deposits - Wholesale$22,274 0.23$25  $3,788 2.75$52 
      Total interest bearing deposits$612,182 0.34$1,039  $435,990 0.51$1,103 
   Federal home Loan Bank advances$15,288 1.94$149  $28,335 1.34$193 
   Subordinated debt$14,738 5.58$392  $0 0.00$0 
   Other borrowings$1,114 0.86$0  $17,193 0.32$27 
      Total borrowed funds$31,140 3.45$541  $45,528 0.96$220 
      Total interest bearing liabilities$643,323 0.49$1,580  $481,518 0.55$1,323 
Net interest rate spread 2.63$9,318   3.17$8,799 
   Non-interest bearing deposits$28,214     $29,393    
   Other liabilities$5,459     $6,833    
   Stockholder's equity$77,497     $66,319    
      Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity$754,492     $584,063    
Cost of funds 0.47    0.52  
Net interest margin 2.68    3.24  
          
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.   
          
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.


Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Andrew MayTamara Schoeplein
615-515-1707615-515-1714
andrew.may@truxtontrust.comtamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com

