Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach US$83.1 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.High Strength Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$46.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Automotive Chassis market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Automotive Chassis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Carbon Fiber Composite Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020



In the global Carbon Fiber Composite segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)



AL-KO International Pty Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Autokiniton Global Group

BENTELER International

CIE Automotive

Continental AG

F-Tech, Inc.

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited

Magna International, Inc.

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Spartan Motors, Inc.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook

Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000

Units): 2018

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle

Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the

Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle

Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,

2025, 2030

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AL-KO International Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Autokiniton Global Group (USA)

BENTELER International (Austria)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Continental AG (Germany)

F-Tech, Inc. (Japan)

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited (India)

Magna International, Inc. (Canada)

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Spartan Motors, Inc. (USA)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends

Critical to Market Expansion

Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful

Adoption of Autonomous Driving

Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body

Migration towards Modular Vehicle Platforms: A Key Trend

Modular Vehicle Platforms Replace Standard Platforms Spurred by

Rising Cost Competition & Need for Manufacturing Agility:

Flattening Automotive Operating Profit Margin (In %)

Indicates Rising Cost Pressures

Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales

Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms

Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems

EXHIBIT 1: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years

2015, 2020 and 2028

Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries

Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target

(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the

Years 2018-2025

Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the

Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years

2010 - 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018

Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand

for Automotive Chassis

EXHIBIT 2: Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units

for 2010-2018

Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2011

-2018 (in Thousand Units)

Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in

Commercial Vehicles Market

EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive

Chassis

Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)

Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &

2030

Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car

Sales (2015-2040)

Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership

Influence Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automotive Chassis: A Definition

Chassis Design

Classification of Chassis

Chassis Classification Based on Application

Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine:

Classification as per Construction of Chassis



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

