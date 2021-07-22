Global Automotive Chassis Market to Reach US$83.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Chassis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.High Strength Steel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach US$46.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32% share of the global Automotive Chassis market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Automotive Chassis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$17.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Carbon Fiber Composite Segment Corners a 10% Share in 2020
In the global Carbon Fiber Composite segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured)
- AL-KO International Pty Ltd.
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Autokiniton Global Group
- BENTELER International
- CIE Automotive
- Continental AG
- F-Tech, Inc.
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited
- Magna International, Inc.
- Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG
- Spartan Motors, Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Global Automotive Chassis: Outlook
Monocoque Chassis Segment Leads the Global Market
Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth
Passenger Car Production in Asia by Select Countries (in 000
Units): 2018
Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market
A Key Demographic Driver of Consumerism, the Growing Middle
Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand for New Cars:
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the
Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
AL-KO International Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Autokiniton Global Group (USA)
BENTELER International (Austria)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
Continental AG (Germany)
F-Tech, Inc. (Japan)
Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan)
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
KLT Automotive and Tubular Products Limited (India)
Magna International, Inc. (Canada)
Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany)
Spartan Motors, Inc. (USA)
ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Evolving Chassis Technologies Support Future Mobility Trends
Critical to Market Expansion
Chassis Systems to Play Critical Role in the Successful
Adoption of Autonomous Driving
Top Developments with Most Impact on Car Chassis and Body
Migration towards Modular Vehicle Platforms: A Key Trend
Modular Vehicle Platforms Replace Standard Platforms Spurred by
Rising Cost Competition & Need for Manufacturing Agility:
Flattening Automotive Operating Profit Margin (In %)
Indicates Rising Cost Pressures
Skateboard Chassis Gains Traction with Growth in EV Sales
Automotive Lightweighting and Stringent Fuel Efficiency Norms
Presses Demand for Lightweight Chassis Systems
EXHIBIT 1: Average Vehicle Weight (in Pounds) for the Years
2015, 2020 and 2028
Emission Control Legislations in Select Regions/Countries
Emissions Target (In Grams per Mile) and Fuel Efficiency Target
(In Miles per Gallon) Established by CAFE Standards for the
Years 2018-2025
Automobile Production Trends to Spur Growth in the Chassis Market
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the
Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010 - 2024
Global Passenger Car Sales by Region/Country (% Share): 2018
Steady Global Production of Commercial Vehicles Boosts Demand
for Automotive Chassis
EXHIBIT 2: Global Commercial Vehicles Sales in Thousand Units
for 2010-2018
Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Select Countries: 2011
-2018 (in Thousand Units)
Urbanization Trends and e-Commerce Growth Back Growth in
Commercial Vehicles Market
EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Spur Demand for Automotive
Chassis
Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units (2015-2040)
Global EV Sales Breakdown by Region for the Years 2019, 2025 &
2030
Global Electric Vehicles Sales as a Percentage of Total Car
Sales (2015-2040)
Shared Mobility Trends and Declining Vehicle Ownership
Influence Market Dynamics
EXHIBIT 4: Global Shared Mobility Market Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automotive Chassis: A Definition
Chassis Design
Classification of Chassis
Chassis Classification Based on Application
Chassis Classification Based on Fit-to-Engine:
Classification as per Construction of Chassis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for High Strength
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for High Strength Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for High Strength Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Aluminum Alloy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Aluminum Alloy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Aluminum Alloy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Fiber
Composite by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Carbon Fiber Composite by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Carbon Fiber Composite
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Monocoque by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Monocoque by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Monocoque by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Modular by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Modular by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Modular by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Backbone by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Backbone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Backbone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Ladder by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Ladder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Ladder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Light Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Light Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Heavy Commercial Vehicles
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon
Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis
Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: China Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and
Ladder - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial
Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon
Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by
Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber
Composite Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for High
Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and Carbon Fiber Composite for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Chassis Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Chassis
Type - Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Chassis Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monocoque, Modular, Backbone and Ladder for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 115: UK Current & Future Analysis for Automotive Chassis
by Vehicle Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and
Heavy Commercial Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: UK Historic Review for Automotive Chassis by Vehicle
Type - Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy
Commercial Vehicles Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK 15-Year Perspective for Automotive Chassis by
Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial
Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Automotive
Chassis by Material - High Strength Steel, Aluminum Alloy and
Carbon Fiber Composite - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797965/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________