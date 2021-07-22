Global Animal Parasiticides Market to Reach US$14.1 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Parasiticides Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797894/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Ectoparasiticides, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$7.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Endoparasiticides segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.6% share of the global Animal Parasiticides market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Animal Parasiticides market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027.
Endectocides Segment Corners a 11.8% Share in 2020
In the global Endectocides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$836.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- Bayer AG
- Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Elanco Animal Health
- Merck Animal Health
- PetIQ
- Vetoquinol SA
- Virbac SA
- Zoetis, Inc.
