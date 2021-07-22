Global Allergy Diagnostics Market to Reach US$8.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Allergy Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797875/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Assay Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Allergy Diagnostics market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Allergy Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Services Segment Corners a 20.6% Share in 2020
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$718 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 67 Featured)
- Alk-Abello A/S
- Allergy Therapeutics PLC
- Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory Pte. Ltd.
- Astra Biotech Gmbh
- biomerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Demeditec Diagnostics GmbH
- EUROIMMUN AG
- GA Generic Assays GmbH
- Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.
- INDOOR Biotechnologies, Inc.
- Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.
- Omega Diagnostics Group Plc
- R-Biopharm Ag
- Roxall Medizin GmbH
- Stallergenes Greer
- Siemens Healthineers
- Tecan Trading AG
- Theradiag
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Allergens: A Prelude
Key Allergy Stats
Allergy: Symptoms and Causes
Global Allergy Diagnostics Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
With Allergies on the Rise for Whatever Reason Be It Our
Neanderthal Genes or Hygiene Hypothesis or Vitamin D
Hypothesis, the Need for Effective Diagnostics Has Never Been
Greater
EXHIBIT 1: Global Prevalence of Allergies (In Million)
Assay Kits Dominate the Allergy Diagnostics Market
Inhaled Allergens Segment to Witness Fastest Growth
US Dominates the Allergy Diagnostics Market, While China to
Witness the Fastest Growth
EXHIBIT 2: World Allergy Diagnostics Market by Region (2019 &
2025): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 3: World Allergy Diagnostics Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-
Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Canada, USA, Africa,
Europe, and Japan
Rising Demand for In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests for Allergy Diagnosis
EXHIBIT 4: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues:
(in %) by Segment for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 5: Global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Revenues:
(in %) by Geographic Region for the Year 2019
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Development of Effective Allergy Diagnostic Products Cuts Down
on Healthcare Spending
EXHIBIT 6: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
EXHIBIT 7: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select
Countries for 2018
Labs Embrace Automation and Advanced Allergy Tests for Fast
Turnaround Times
Need to Offer Quality Services at Affordable Costs Prompts Labs
to Consider Reagent Rental Agreements
In-Vitro IgE Molecular Diagnostics to Transform Allergy Testing
Market
Macro Array Diagnostics Unveils Allergy Explorer for Allergy
Diagnostics
Rising Alcohol and Drug Abuse Increases Demand for Allergy
Diagnostics
Increasing Cases of Allergies Drive Development of Advanced
Allergy Diagnostics Solutions
Focus on Single and Protein Allergens
IgE Antibody Tests
Allergy Diagnostic Reagents on Microchip
Allergy Diagnosis Moves from Lab-based to Decentralized POC Tests
Patch Test to Experience Healthy Growth
SmartPractice Secures FDA Approval for T.R.U.E. Test(R) Patch
Test for Pediatric Use
Providers of Allergy Diagnostic Services Focus on Vertical
Integration
Allergic Diagnostic Challenges in Patients
Enhanced Access to Allergy Diagnosis Medical Insurance &
Instrument Allowances in the US Widen Market Prospects
Typical Cost Structure for Allergy Testing
Select Digital Technologies to Provide Help in Managing Food
Allergy
Select Recent Launches in the Allergy Diagnostics Market to
Bolster Market Expansion
EUROIMMUM Develops EUROLINE DPA-Dx Pollen Southern Europe 1
Test for Pollen Allergies
Hycor Biomedical Secures FDA Clearance for NOVEOS Allergy
Testing System
ASI Introduces IVT Allergy(R) 3 Screen Panel for Allergy Skin
Testing
CLA-1(TM) Luminometer In-Vitro Allergy Testing Platform for
Accurate, Reliable Results
Growth Drivers
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Allergic Disorders to
Drive the Demand for Allergy Diagnostics
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Prevalence Rates among Global Adult
Population
Environmental Changes and Pollution Aggravate Incidence of
Allergic Reactions, Resulting in Increased Need for Allergy
Diagnostics
Major Environmental Factors with Link to Allergic Diseases
Growing Number of Food Allergy Cases Fuels Demand for Allergy
Testing Kits
Prevalence Rate of Five Common Food Allergies among US Adults
Factors Responsible for Rising Prevalence of Food Allergy
Burgeoning Aging Population and Longer Life Expectancy to Drive
Allergy Diagnostics Market
EXHIBIT 8: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Market Restraints
Inadequate Knowledge about Food Allergy Inhibits Growth of
Allergy Diagnostic Market
Expensive Nature of Allergy Diagnostics Approaches Limits
Market Growth
New Regulations and Statutory Provisions to Affect Diagnostic
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
