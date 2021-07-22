Bank Norwegian ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting in Bank Norwegian ASA

English Norwegian

The EGM in Bank Norwegian ASA was held electronically on July 22, 2021, at 09.00 CET. All proposed resolutions on the agenda were approved, cf. the notice sent June 30, 2021.

Please find the minutes from the EGM in Bank Norwegian ASA attached.





Contact persons:

Interim CEO and CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

