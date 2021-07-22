Onit CEO Eric M. Elfman Named an Honoree for the Houston Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO Awards

Four-Time Entrepreneur Included as Honoree Based on Company Success,

Career Achievement and More

HOUSTON, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced that the Houston Business Journal has included Onit co-founder and CEO Eric M. Elfman as an honoree for its Most Admired CEO Awards.



The awards recognize CEOs based on contributions to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more. Hundreds of CEOs were nominated, yet the Houston Business Journal only selected 50 for this award.



Elfman, an entrepreneur who has founded four companies in the last 25 years, has led Onit for more than a decade. During that time, the company has grown from a startup with two employees and $25,000 in revenue to a global organization with 450+ employees and 10,550 Fortune 500 and law firm customers. Customers have created 5,500+ Apps on its Apptitude business process automation platform. The company’s rapid, award-winning revenue growth has been recognized in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000, the Inc. Private Titans and the Growjo 10K.



The Most Admired CEO honor is significant after the challenges of 2020. Under Elfman’s leadership, the company protected employees’ jobs, continued to hire aggressively and closed acquisitions on legal AI provider McCarthyFinch and document generation and automation platform company AXDRAFT. The company has continued to launch innovative technology for its customers, introducing four AI-based offerings since November: its AI-based platform Precedent, ReviewAI and ExtractAI for contract management and InvoiceAI for legal billing review.



Elfman is a pioneer in the creation of the Legal Electronic Data Exchange Standard (LEDES), an authority on the Uniform Task Based Management System (UTBMS) and an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year winner.



“It is an incredible honor to be recognized by the Houston Business Journal, especially in the company of other esteemed CEOs that have led Houston companies to success,” said Elfman. “A leader cannot succeed without a talented and dedicated team, so I share credit for this award with Onit’s leadership and employees who have consistently propelled Onit forward to its goals no matter what the circumstances.”



Award honorees represent several of Houston’s prominent industries, with CEOs from technology, health care systems, law firms, real estate firms and arts organizations among other fields. The Houston Business Journal will celebrate the honorees in a special section of its August 20 weekly edition and at a virtual event on August 19.



About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Melanie Brenneman

Onit

(713) 294-7857

Melanie.brenneman@onit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57d2f313-87e4-479b-8e83-a835b349e303