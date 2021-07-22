Parexel Announces Innovative Partnership with Rare Disease Foundation in China

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading global clinical research organization (CRO) focused on development and delivery of innovative new therapies to advance patient health, today announced a strategic partnership with Beijing Illness Challenge Foundation (ICF) in China. This innovative collaboration aims to gain direct insights from rare disease patients to improve their access and experience in clinical trials.



“We’re excited to partner with ICF to find new and innovative ways to empower patients,” said Vicky Hsu, Corporate Vice President, Greater China Region Head and Head of Asia/Pacific Biotech Operations for Parexel. “This collaboration is an extension of Parexel’s deep commitment to put patients at the heart of everything we do and to help reimagine the future of clinical development for rare disease patients.”

ICF—the first public welfare foundation in Beijing to focus on the field of rare diseases—is committed to advocating for better social welfare coverage in this critical area. The organization helps to solve urgent matters faced by the rare disease community, including medical treatment and rehabilitation, education, employment and social inclusion.

“Our partnership with Parexel will allow us to further our mission to help address the challenges faced by the rare disease community,” said Yiou Wang, Secretary-General, ICF. “Both of our organizations seek to help those affected by rare disease and to facilitate the opportunity to participate in clinical trials that could offer promise for rare disease patients and their families.”

Parexel has deep rare disease expertise, contributing to approximately 400 rare disease clinical studies over the past five years and 17 FDA approvals.

“We know rare diseases impact an estimated 300 million people worldwide,” said Clare Grace, Chief Patient Officer for Parexel. “Our partnership with ICF provides a unique opportunity to learn from patients and to help us design patient-centric rare disease trials to transform rare disease research.”

Among the other key areas of collaboration, Parexel and ICF aim to empower patient advocacy groups and patients by jointly planning and conducting rare disease patient community support and education programs, improving patient access to clinical studies, and increasing patient input during clinical trials. The partnership with ICF is further evidence of Parexel’s commitment and investment in the Asia-Pacific region.

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named “Best Contract Research Organization” in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ICF

The Beijing Illness Challenge Foundation (ICF) is the first public welfare foundation in Beijing focusing on rare diseases. Through community services, industry support, and social advocacy, ICF is devoted to solving pressing problems faced by the rare disease communities on the one hand and promoting an equal and respectful social environment for rare disease communities on the other. Inspired by the “Ice Bucket Challenge”, the Foundation was founded on the 29th February 2016, the 9th International Rare Disease Day.

ICF is committed to creating and providing opportunities for rare disease patients on medical care, rehabilitation, education, employment, and social inclusion. It also focuses on empowering patient organizations, building platforms for multiple stakeholders, creating signature projects with strong public engagement, promoting institutional support for rare diseases, and solving pressing problems faced by the rare disease communities. By doing so, the ICF aims to create a supportive, righteous, and inclusive social environment with everyone’s rights respected regardless of the disease one suffers from or the challenges one faces.

