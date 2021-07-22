Aphex BioCleanse Systems Releases Letter to Shareholders; Celebrates 11th Anniversary

PITTSFORD, N.Y., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. ( OTCPK: SNST ) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked with Hy-IQ® Water, today released a letter to shareholders from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Weaver. The letter is as follows:



Dear Valued Shareholders, Customers, and Supporters,

As we head into August, not only are we celebrating making it halfway through an exciting year for Aphex, but we are observing our eleventh anniversary as a company. This achievement created the perfect opportunity for us to send a quick update on our operations and strategy, as well as provide additional insight on some of our recent announcements.

I have had the distinct pleasure of leading Aphex for over a decade and have witnessed the impressive strides my team of professionals has made in refining and marketing our core product, the world’s first non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning and disinfection technology, Hy-IQ® Water. When someone is looking to change the world with a revolutionary invention, it does not happen overnight. It has taken us this long to get where we are today and this should excite shareholders as we have tested and re-tested our product so much that we are now beyond confident in its ability to replace most, if not all, of the sanitation ingredients on the market today. Now is by far the most exciting time for our business in its history, and we are just getting started.

Since the beginning of the year, we have been laser-focused on growing our B2B operations and sales. Hy-IQ® Water has almost limitless potential. We have identified that the best opportunity for bringing this product to worldwide markets is to partner with large suppliers of sanitation and cleaning products who see the power and benefits of Hy-IQ® Water and help them understand how to incorporate it into their products. We have already seen significant interest from some of the world’s largest players and have secured multiple international deals, including the distribution agreements we have entered into with Qurexx B.V., Infinity Manufacturing of America , New Life Solutions and eTECH Channel . Our relationships with these companies continue to grow and, due to its success, Hy-IQ® Water exists throughout the European Union. Qurexx has submitted Hy-IQ samples to complete the final clinical studies needed in the EU to complete registration and begin product sales.

At this time, I am excited to share that our sales growth over the first half of the year has greatly exceeded my expectations. Our team is firing on all cylinders, especially under the guidance of renowned entrepreneur Mark Timm, who was recently named our Chief Marketing Officer. Mark has a vision for a world without harmful chemicals and understands how Hy-IQ® Water can help to shape that vision into a reality.

Along with this great success, we hope that you saw the recent announcement we made about our acquisition of assets and intellectual property of a product line by the name of BioFoam™. This is not only a strategic investment with proven revenues, but it also allows us to pair BioFoam™ with our non-toxic disinfectant Hy-IQ® Water to form a line of cleaning products called Hy-IQ® BioFoam™ to produce shields, masks, wipes, and mitts. The proprietary absorption technology that powers the BioFoam™ product line draws viruses, bacteria, and other harmful pathogens in, and when paired with Hy-IQ® Water, eliminates them in a safe and non-toxic way. Together, the two technologies form one of the most effective disinfectant product lines on the market today. Also, through the transaction, Scott Smith, inventor of BioFoam™, joined Aphex as Chief Sustainability Officer and will lead our product research and development efforts. We could not be more pleased with his integration and the addition of his expertise to our growing arsenal of human capital. More to come on this in the future, but we could not be more excited about this transaction and the opportunities it creates for Aphex and Hy-IQ® Water.

Another milestone I would like to highlight is our recent acquisition of two Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS) registry numbers for Hy-IQ® Water, giving us the ability to list Hy-IQ® Water on product labels and differentiate it as an active ingredient. When a technology is new in existence, such as ours, there are many steps associated with bringing it into the mainstream market, and, with this news, we are further positioning Hy-IQ® Water as a new and legitimate ingredient and technology in the eyes of regulators and product formulators.

Regarding the regulatory approvals on Hy-IQ® Water, we are still in the middle of a multi-step process of gaining several federal approvals with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These processes can be lengthy, especially with much attention given to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we are caught up on all of our responses and data requests and are awaiting a response from federal regulators. It is important to emphasize the tremendous opportunity an approval, especially from the FDA, would create. If and when we should garner such approval, it would make Aphex the manufacturer of the only FDA-approved hand sanitizer. The safety and efficacy of hand sanitizers have been an ongoing national discussion for some time now and we are confident that given the new interest, the FDA will continue to prioritize investigating it.

Beyond all of these exciting milestones, I would like to take a quick moment to address our company's finances. Our legal and accounting teams have been working tirelessly to complete the audits necessary for us to become classified as fully reporting. Upon completion of this, which we expect to occur in the third quarter of this year, we can move forward with our name and symbol change and eventual uplisting activities. Becoming fully reporting will allow us further access to capital markets, increase availability from an investment standpoint to retail and institutional investors, and position us for greater long-term success. I believe this will ultimately help to unlock shareholder value. We ask for all of your continued patience and support in this rather rigorous process. We are almost there.

In conclusion, I want to thank all of those who have continued to support our business. Our team and positioning have never been stronger, nor the opportunity greater. We will progress on executing our vision every single day and encourage all stakeholders to follow our updates on social media and through our press releases. We strive to be as transparent as possible with the market. For any specific questions, please reach out to our investor relations manager. We wish you all prosperity and health as we move into the second part of 2021 and beyond!

Sincerely,

David Weaver

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ® Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com .

