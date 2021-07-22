Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings of $2.9 million, or $0.40 Per Share; Acquisition by VyStar Credit Union on Track to Close in 4th Quarter 2021

| Source: Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

McDonough, Georgia, UNITED STATES

JONESBORO, Ga., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced quarterly net income of $2.9 million or $0.40 per diluted share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $4.3 million or $0.60 per diluted share for the prior quarter. Second quarter earnings included higher operating expenses associated with the scheduled acquisition by VyStar Credit Union later this year.

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

  • Shareholders approved the acquisition agreement with VyStar Credit Union on July 12, 2021. Regulatory approvals are expected in the 3rd quarter and integration planning continues.
  • Pre-tax core earnings increased to $4.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $4.0 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net income excluding transaction costs was $4.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
  • Reductions to problem assets continued in the second quarter as total classified assets declined to $3.7 million at June 30, 2021 from $4.8 million at March 31, 2021 and $29.1 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Loan loss provisions remained at zero for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, reflecting the overall improved credit outlook.

“Our operating results remain strong as we continue normal operations through the approval process of our acquisition by VyStar Credit Union. While we have received shareholder approval, we await regulatory approvals from the FDIC, Georgia Department of Banking and Finance, the NCUA and Florida Office of Financial Regulation,” stated Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased slightly to $12.7 million during the second quarter of 2021 from $12.8 million in the first quarter. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.36% for the second quarter of 2021 from 3.58% for the first quarter. Both quarters' net interest margin were positively impacted by the accretion of PPP related fees of approximately $825,000 and $855,000 for the second quarter and first quarter of 2021, respectively. The earning asset yield decreased 28 basis points to 3.72% during the second quarter of 2021 while the cost of funds decreased 6 basis points to 0.36% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.26% for the second quarter from 3.48% one quarter earlier primarily due to changes in earning asset mix.

Loan Loss Provisions

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provisions for the second quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability of borrowers to meet their loan obligations. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of June 30, 2021.

Non-interest Income

Second quarter non-interest income increased to $4.6 million from $4.5 million for the first quarter of 2021. Higher deposit service charges and fees, interchange and ATM fees were partially offset by lower gains on the sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased $1.7 million to $13.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 from $11.8 million the prior quarter. Other expenses increased to $5.3 million for the second quarter from $3.9 million the prior quarter. The second quarter included approximately $1.6 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets remained at $1.65 billion at June 30, 2021, relative to the previous quarter. Liquidity levels remained elevated as cash and cash equivalents increased $35.4 million to $306.1 million from $270.7 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased slightly by $1.2 million to $173.6 million at June 30, 2021 from $174.8 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $4.9 million to $999.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $994.3 million at March 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $59.2 million at June 30, 2021 from $88.2 million three months earlier.

Total deposits remained at $1.43 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-interest bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 34.1% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 29.6%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.8% and time deposits at 17.5%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, totaled $3.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $4.8 million at March 31, 2021. The decrease during the second quarter reflected a reduction of $749,000 in loans and $306,000 reduction in other real estate owned. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.9 million at June 30, 2021, or 0.18% of total assets compared to $3.9 million, or 0.24% during the prior quarter.

The allowance for loan losses decreased slightly to $15.2 million, or 1.43% of total loans at June 30, 2021 from $15.3 million, or 1.41% of total loans at March 31, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loans losses were 1.52% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

Capital

Total shareholder equity increased to $149.1 million at June 30, 2021 from $145.8 million one quarter earlier. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 9.02% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.99% at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share was $15.65 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 9.1% from June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.01%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.32%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.57%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements: 
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT 
Leonard A. MorelandPhilip F. Resch
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.
101 North Main Street
P.O. Box 935
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(770) 824-9934



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$12,727 $12,769 $12,530 $11,901 $11,769 
Net Income 2,869  4,333  977  901  948 
Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,146  4,333  977  901  948 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.41 $0.62 $0.14 $0.13 $0.14 
Diluted$0.40 $0.60 $0.14 $0.13 $0.13 
Diluted excluding transaction costs$0.57 $0.60 $0.14 $0.13 $0.13 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 6,967  6,956  6,924  6,921  6,908 
Diluted 7,212  7,179  7,139  7,139  7,131 
Period-end number of shares (1) 7,220  7,222  7,227  7,229  7,227 
Book value per share (period-end)$20.65 $20.18 $19.76 $19.62 $19.45 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$15.65 $15.16 $14.71 $14.54 $14.34 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.69% 1.10% 0.25% 0.24% 0.27%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.00% 1.10% 0.25% 0.24% 0.27%
Return on average tangible equity 10.34% 16.28% 3.66% 3.44% 3.70%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 14.95% 16.28% 3.66% 3.44% 3.70%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.72% 4.00% 4.05% 4.03% 4.32%
Cost of funds 0.36% 0.42% 0.52% 0.60% 0.61%
Net interest margin 3.36% 3.58% 3.53% 3.43% 3.71%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.26% 3.48% 3.50% 3.67% 3.78%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 26.6% 26.0% 26.7% 24.7% 26.0%
Efficiency ratio 76.5% 67.2% 83.1% 75.1% 77.8%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 67.2% 67.2% 83.1% 75.1% 77.8%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.99% 6.81% 6.93% 7.04% 7.06%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.43% 1.41% 1.32% 1.23% 1.02%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.52% 1.53% 1.44% 1.36% 1.13%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1% 118.6% 54.9%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18% 0.24% 0.79% 1.04% 1.87%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% -0.43% 0.19% 0.15% 0.04%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.04% -0.46% 0.21% 0.17% 0.05%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:    
CET1 12.32% 12.02% 11.95% 12.10% 11.99%
Tier 1 12.32% 12.02% 11.95% 12.10% 11.99%
Total 13.57% 13.27% 13.19% 13.26% 12.97%
Leverage 9.01% 9.10% 8.98% 9.08% 9.55%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 22  22  22  24  24 
FTE 276  278  288  289  302 
      
(1) Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Interest and dividend revenue:     
Loans, including fees$12,592 $12,625 $12,938 $12,806 $12,748 
PPP loans, including fees 1,024  1,071  984  666  523 
Investment securities 376  516  393  426  394 
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 79  55  61  76  40 
Total interest and dividend revenue 14,071  14,267  14,376  13,974  13,705 
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 843  986  1,256  1,457  1,673 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 6  10  15  21  20 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  -  -  1  14 
Line of credit 124  110  181  196  135 
Subordinated notes 290  310  310  313  - 
Junior subordinated debentures 81  82  84  85  94 
Total interest expense 1,344  1,498  1,846  2,073  1,936 
      
Net interest income 12,727  12,769  12,530  11,901  11,769 
Provision for loan losses -  -  1,700  2,550  2,550 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,727  12,769  10,830  9,351  9,219 
      
Noninterest revenue:     
Service charges and fees 1,291  1,285  1,574  1,433  1,218 
Interchange and ATM fees 1,665  1,536  1,480  1,524  1,422 
Securities gains, net -  -  -  -  741 
Gain on sale of SBA loans 738  906  924  275  61 
Other 913  765  579  678  701 
Total noninterest revenue 4,607  4,492  4,557  3,910  4,143 
      
Operating expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 6,551  6,528  8,309  6,477  5,877 
Occupancy and equipment 1,443  1,402  1,404  1,454  1,388 
Other real estate expenses, including losses     
on sales and impairments, net 165  7  391  113  619 
Other 5,332  3,904  4,335  4,070  4,153 
Total other operating expenses 13,491  11,841  14,439  12,114  12,037 
Income before income tax expense 3,843  5,420  948  1,147  1,325 
Income tax expense 974  1,087  (29) 246  377 
Net income$2,869 $4,333 $977 $901 $948 
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
Basic 6,967  6,956  6,924  6,921  6,908 
Diluted 7,212  7,179  7,139  7,139  7,131 
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.41 $0.62 $0.14 $0.13 $0.14 
Diluted$0.40 $0.60 $0.14 $0.13 $0.13 
      




HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
 
   
 Six Months Ended
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2020 
Interest and dividend revenue:  
Loans, including fees$25,217 $26,312 
PPP loans, including fees 2,095  523 
Investment securities 892  1,012 
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 134  387 
Total interest and dividend revenue 28,338  28,234 
   
Interest expense:  
Deposits 1,829  3,695 
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 16  70 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  37 
Line of credit 234  235 
Subordinated debt 600  - 
Junior subordinated debentures 163  215 
Total interest expense 2,842  4,252 
   
Net interest income 25,496  23,982 
Provision for loan losses -  5,100 
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 25,496  18,882 
   
Noninterest revenue:  
Service charges and fees 2,576  2,916 
Interchange and ATM fees 3,201  2,685 
Securities gains, net -  1,313 
Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,644  612 
Other 1,678  1,345 
Total noninterest revenue 9,099  8,871 
   
Operating expenses:  
Salaries and employee benefits 13,079  12,733 
Occupancy and equipment 2,845  2,697 
Other real estate expenses, including losses  
on sales and impairments, net 172  692 
Other 9,236  8,234 
Total other operating expenses 25,332  24,356 
Income before income tax expense 9,263  3,397 
Income tax expense 2,061  833 
Net income$7,202 $2,564 
   
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:  
Basic 6,964  6,900 
Diluted 7,209  7,124 
   
Earnings per share:  
Basic$1.03 $0.37 
Diluted$1.00 $0.36 
   




HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
      
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$27,722 $23,851 $29,092 $23,001 $26,767 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 278,360  246,824  189,533  178,473  172,961 
Cash and cash equivalents 306,082  270,675  218,625  201,474  199,728 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 173,606  174,785  169,329  157,045  131,429 
Other investments 786  786  1,203  1,203  1,451 
Loans:     
Loans, excluding PPP loans 999,127  994,251  980,257  949,473  950,920 
PPP loans 59,233  88,201  87,775  103,402  103,074 
Allowance for loan losses (15,159) (15,256) (14,117) (12,925) (10,772)
Loans, net 1,043,201  1,067,196  1,053,915  1,039,950  1,043,222 
      
Premises and equipment, net 36,114  37,220  37,165  37,154  34,375 
Bank owned life insurance 34,174  33,925  28,734  28,536  28,334 
Other real estate owned 1,533  1,839  2,593  5,043  8,496 
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275 
Core deposit intangible, net 7,758  7,995  8,232  8,470  8,707 
Deferred tax asset, net 13,313  14,362  14,900  14,989  15,276 
Other assets 7,423  8,140  8,219  8,058  6,156 
Total Assets$1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190 $1,530,197 $1,505,449 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$488,877 $479,653 $415,476 $427,389 $417,690 
Interest-bearing demand 270,380  269,517  283,009  237,710  225,292 
Money market and savings 425,371  422,904  385,246  355,308  337,169 
Time 250,839  261,710  278,825  290,521  301,532 
Total deposits 1,435,467  1,433,784  1,362,556  1,310,928  1,281,683 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,241  13,413  13,187  15,407  17,194 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances -  -  -  -  4,167 
Line of credit 22,688  14,688  14,688  24,688  24,688 
Subordinated notes 13,165  19,656  19,646  19,637  19,653 
Junior subordinated debentures 9,327  9,288  9,250  9,211  9,173 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 7,312  8,598  9,030  8,441  8,267 
Total liabilities 1,503,200  1,499,427  1,428,357  1,388,312  1,364,825 
      
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock 702  702  702  702  701 
Additional paid in capital 117,151  116,972  116,825  116,628  116,396 
Retained earnings 31,186  28,316  23,983  23,007  22,105 
Other comprehensive income (loss) 26  (219) 1,323  1,548  1,422 
Total Shareholders' Equity 149,065  145,771  142,833  141,885  140,624 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,652,265 $1,645,198 $1,571,190 $1,530,197 $1,505,449 
      



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)$3,843 $5,420 $948 $1,147 $1,325 
Provision for loan losses -  -  1,700  2,550  2,550 
Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 165  7  391  113  619 
Securities gains, net -  -  -  -  (741)
Loss on sub-lease -  -  800  -  - 
Employee restructuring costs -  -  1,310  -  - 
Transaction costs 1,612  -  -  -  - 
PPP impact (1,024) (1,396) (984) (666) (1,523)
Pre-tax core earnings$4,596 $4,031 $4,165 $3,144 $2,230 
      


HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Portfolio
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
   
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Real estate loans:     
Construction and land development$144,263 $152,889 $142,513 $136,313 $148,158 
Single-family residential 162,996  165,362  171,153  166,673  167,734 
Commercial - owner occupied 260,186  266,258  259,592  255,277  248,001 
Commercial - other 214,995  198,965  192,808  191,313  187,032 
Multifamily 14,017  6,746  14,171  11,849  11,669 
Total real estate loans 796,457  790,220  780,237  761,425  762,594 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 190,095  190,365  184,509  171,251  172,134 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 13,874  14,861  16,677  17,844  17,117 
Gross loans 1,000,426  995,446  981,423  950,520  951,845 
Unearned income (1,299) (1,195) (1,166) (1,047) (925)
Loans, net of unearned income$999,127 $994,251 $980,257 $949,473 $950,920 
      
      
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
PPP loans:     
Up to $50,000$7,033 $11,718 $11,701 $12,762 $12,765 
$50,001 - $150,000 15,438  24,231  23,448  27,371  27,371 
$150,001 - $2 million 26,384  35,498  36,357  47,724  47,724 
Greater than $2 million 11,963  17,953  17,953  17,953  17,953 
Total PPP loans (1) 60,818  89,400  89,459  105,810  105,813 
Unearned income (1,585) (1,199) (1,684) (2,408) (2,739)
PPP loans, net of unearned income$59,233 $88,201 $87,775 $103,402 $103,074 
      
(1) June 30, 2021 includes $30.5 million and $30.3 million of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.  



HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Asset Quality Information
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
  
  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2020  2020 
Classified assets:     
Nonperforming loans$1,362 $2,087 $9,866 $10,902 $19,638 
Other real estate owned 1,533  1,839  2,593  5,043  8,496 
Total nonperforming assets 2,895  3,926  12,459  15,945  28,134 
Accruing classified loans 811  835  888  1,634  971 
Total classified assets$3,706 $4,761 $13,347 $17,579 $29,105 
      
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 2.3% 3.1% 8.9% 11.9% 18.1%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.18% 0.24% 0.79% 1.04% 1.87%
      
Allowance for loan losses:     
Balance at beginning of period$15,256 $14,117 $12,925 $10,772 $8,330 
Provision for loan losses -  -  1,700  2,550  2,550 
Charge-offs (195) (198) (860) (403) (170)
Recoveries 98  1,337  352  6  62 
Balance at end of period$15,159 $15,256 $14,117 $12,925 $10,772 
      
Loans, excluding PPP loans$999,127 $994,251 $980,257 $949,473 $950,920 
PPP loans 59,233  88,201  87,775  103,402  103,074 
Performing past due loans 1,464  2,500  2,472  2,193  3,506 
Allowance as % of loans 1.43% 1.41% 1.32% 1.23% 1.02%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.52% 1.53% 1.44% 1.36% 1.13%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 1113.0% 731.0% 143.1% 118.6% 54.9%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 993,346  988,230  960,808  947,177  946,389 
Average PPP loans 77,325  83,489  100,725  102,396  78,981 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.04% -0.43% 0.19% 0.15% 0.04%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans 0.04% -0.46% 0.21% 0.17% 0.05%

 