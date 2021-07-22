Rohinni Names Semiconductor Veteran Ryan Cameron CEO

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the heels of two recent technical milestones, Rohinni, the expert in mini LED placement technology, today announced its new CEO, Ryan Cameron, and that it’s moving its headquarters to Liberty Lake, Washington to increase the team’s engineering space.



After an extensive national search process, Ryan Cameron was chosen as the company’s new CEO as a result of his success, background and commitment to innovation, coupled with his mix of skills and leadership experience that position him for success to lead Rohinni forward as the dominant technology developer for mini LED-based products.

“Fresh leadership will deliver an acceleration in the enormous potential for value and returns that will come from Rohinni’s next wave of transformation,” said Rohinni Chairman Stan Swearingen. “I am confident Ryan and the entire Rohinni team will seize the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

The rapidly expanding company is also getting ready for a move to Liberty Lake, Washington (20 miles west of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho) in Q1 2022 to increase its machine line capacity by 170% and accommodate its growing team.

“I am honored and privileged to be appointed as CEO, and to have the opportunity to lead the talented and hard-working people who make Rohinni a great company,” said Ryan Cameron, Rohinni CEO. “Rohinni is one of those rare companies that has truly revolutionized the world through innovative technology, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have been chosen to be a part of this team. The opportunity ahead for Rohinni is vast, and to seize it we must focus clearly, move quickly and continue to transform. A big component of my role is to accelerate and execute our roadmap to continually position us as a technology leader.”

Ryan is a semiconductor industry veteran, with over 12 years of experience as an executive, and 26 years overall, in the industry. He most recently was the vice president and general manager of the Industrial & Offline Power Division at ON Semiconductor, where he led a global team of 565 employees (U.S., Europe and Asia) and was responsible for over $550 million in revenue. Previously, Ryan held many roles at AMI Semiconductor, which was acquired by ON Semiconductor, including senior director of custom industrial & timing products, project line manager, design center manager and mixed-signal design engineer. He graduated from the University of Idaho’s College of Engineering with a B.S.E.E. (’94) and has called Idaho home since 1984.

About Rohinni

Rohinni combines vision, execution and micron-scale electronics to make impossible products possible. Using its patented device-placement technologies, Rohinni, together with its joint venture partners, enables bringing innovative products to market in high volumes, and at greatly reduced cost. OEMs in markets ranging from consumer to automotive to outdoor signage can incorporate Rohinni’s disruptive technology, yielding products that are brighter, thinner, lighter, lower power and more dynamic than those currently on the market. Rohinni’s joint venture companies include Luumii, a keyboard and logo backlight partnership with Koja, BOE Pixey, a display partnership with BOE, and Magna Rohinni Automotive, a mobility partnership with Magna International. Rohinni has broad patent coverage for mini and micro-LED-based technology, robotic placement equipment and manufacturing processes. The company has more than 90 patent assets in varying stages of prosecution. Investors include Future Shape Principal Tony Fadell, the inventor of the iPod, co-inventor of the iPhone, and founder and former CEO of Nest. For more information, visit www.rohinni.com.