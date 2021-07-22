Ideal Image Appoints Alli Webb to Board of Directors

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today announced that entrepreneur Alli Webb has joined the company’s Board of Directors. Ms. Webb, a serial entrepreneur, is well-known as the co-founder of Drybar, a chain of blowout salons and its line of successful retail haircare product and styling tools. As a member of the Board, she will play an important role in providing ongoing strategic guidance to Ideal Image’s executive leadership team.



“We are thrilled to welcome Alli to the Ideal Image team and look forward to benefiting from her insights and experience in growing a well-loved brand that deeply connects with its customers,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “We have always admired her success in growing Drybar and creating a new consumer category, and believe that her insights and experiences will be invaluable given the many parallels between our customer bases, her understanding of today’s consumer, as well as how to scale a brand in an authentic way.”

Ms. Webb began her professional career in public relations, working with clients such as Faith Hill, Paul McCartney and Keith Urban, and helped open a number of stores for fashion designer Nicole Miller. As a professional hairstylist, she trained with Toni & Guy and spent several years as an apprentice of famed stylist John Sahag in New York City. Ms. Webb co-founded Drybar with her brother and husband in 2010. Since then, the company has grown to nearly 100 locations, with a full suite of branded products sold at more than 300 Sephora stores and QVC. In 2016, Ms. Webb released “The Drybar Guide To Good Hair For All,” a New York Times bestseller. She was named one of the “100 Most Creative People in Business” by Fast Company in 2013, included on Fortune's "40 Under 40" list that same year, and was named a “Top Beauty Expert” on Marie Claire's Women on Top list in 2011.

“I have been very impressed with Ideal Image’s success to date and share their vision for helping people look and feel their best by giving them the gift of confidence, an area I know quite well,” said Ms. Webb. “The growth of the company has been phenomenal, and I look forward to helping guide the company in its next chapter as it continues its expansion nationwide.”

The personal aesthetics industry has seen a growing increase in consumer demand in recent years, and with these tailwinds, Ideal Image is rapidly expanding its point of care network, hiring team members and executing a strategic growth path, with a mission to make its services more accessible than ever before. Consumers can access free virtual, private consultations seven days a week from 9am to 9pm with Ideal Image’s shift in the last year to a national tele-aesthetics model, and receive treatment at their nearest Ideal Image location. Ideal Image is medically-led, and its services are administered by highly trained Medical Professionals using cutting edge technology. Newly offered client benefits include a Lifetime Guarantee Membership, an annual subscription service offering premier personal aesthetic treatments at unmatched prices. Additionally, Ideal Image recently launched skincare offerings that tie to existing treatments via a partnership with Alastin® Skincare and EltaMD® as part of pre- and post-care aesthetic service packages to enhance and help extend each client’s treatment results.

