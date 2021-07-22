Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Releases Broad-Spectrum CBD-Infused Gummies

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® has released a brand new product to complement its extensive product line, broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD)-infused gummies.



HempMeds® gummies are gluten-free, vegan, and come in three delicious flavors: lime, strawberry and orange. Each jar contains 1,200mg of CBD broken down into sixty 20mg pieces. These gummies contain a proprietary blend of hemp oil as well as natural fruit flavor ingredients.

“As the cannabis industry evolves, so do the buying habits of our consumers and we want to be able to meet all of their needs,” said HempMeds® CEO Raul Elizalde. “We have always prioritized the feedback of our customers and we feel that these gummies are the next best addition to our growing line of Triple Lab Tested hemp-derived CBD products.”

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global CBD gummies market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.7% from 2021 to 2028.

“The popularity of CBD gummies has grown over the past year and doesn’t seem to be slowing down,” continued Elizalde. “We’ve crafted ours with the highest standards of safety and quality and instead of making them with CBD isolate like many of our competitors, we’ve made them with high-quality broad-spectrum CBD.”

To learn more about HempMeds® or purchase these products, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds®

Founded in 2012, HempMeds® was the first company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S., Brazil and Mexico. As a subsidiary of Medical Marijuana, Inc., HempMeds® is the exclusive distributor for premium brands such as Real Scientific Hemp Oil™. The Company operates in all 50 states and throughout Latin America in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and more. HempMeds® is one of the only companies to have its CBD products listed in the Prescribers’ Digital Reference (PDR), the only company invited to speak to the World Health Organization and FDA on the benefits of CBD, and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. To learn more, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

