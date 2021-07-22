Global Actuators Market to Reach $57 Billion by 2026

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797766/?utm_source=GNW
Rapid industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to be the major factors driving growth for the actuators market globally. Growth is set to be fueled by factors of growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for aircraft, as well as technological advancements leading to better performing actuators. Growing investment in renovations of existing infrastructure and also creation of new infrastructure present favorable growth opportunities. Demand for actuators would be strong in the oil and gas, marine and mining sectors as well. Several industries are currently focusing on automatization of their operations for enabling greater efficiency, increased precision and enhanced safety in their production operations. Growing focus on remote monitoring is also anticipated to fuel market growth.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Actuators estimated at US$43.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Actuators market. Linear actuators generate pull/push action. Based on their adaptable design and flexibility, linear actuators are finding increasing adoption in military automation and spacecraft systems. Rotary actuators are gaining acceptance among several industries such as transportation, defense, manufacturing, and medical equipment. Rising integration of service and industrial robots is fueling demand for rotary actuators.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the North American market, future demand for actuators would stem from the growing investments across various end-use sectors including food processing, automotive and life sciences among others. Strong demand from the defense and aerospace applications and growing process automation needs across all the major end-use sectors would also emerge as significant growth promoting factors. Growth of smart buildings, smart mobility, smart transportation, smart security and smart healthcare in the smart cities would provide major market growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. China represents a lucrative actuators market owing to its status of being a global manufacturing hub. The country is not only the leading automotive manufacturer globally, but also a major producer of consumer electronics. These factors along with the positive economic progress are driving the actuator market in the country. In addition, cheap, bulk, eco-friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing coupled with development of various applications for new technologies is expected to help the actuators market in witnessing a lucrative growth.
Select Competitors (Total 139 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- Altra Industrial Motion
- Auma Riester GmbH & Co.
- Cair Euromatic Automation Pvt Ltd.
- Cameron International Corporation
- Curtiss Wright
- Eaton Corporation plc
- Elger Controls India Private Ltd.
- Festo AG & Co. KG
- Flowserve Corporation
- Harmonic Drive LLC
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Indelac Controls Inc.
- KITZ Corporation
- Micromatic LLC
- MISUMI Group, Inc.
- Moog, Inc.
- Motion Systems Corp.
- Pentair Plc.
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Rotork Plc
- SMC Corporation
- Timotion Technology Co. Ltd.
- The Emerson Electric Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Actuators: A Critical Component of Assemblies
Analysis by Type
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
China: A Major Market
Recent Market Activity
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Industrial Automation to Fuel Growth
EXHIBIT 1: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$
Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023
Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators
Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018 & 2038
Focus Grows on Development of Advanced Actuators for Aerospace
and Defense
Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market
EXHIBIT 2: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation
of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by
Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024
High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators
Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for
Actuators
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators
: Global Luxury Vehicles Market(In US$ Million) by Leading
Countries for the Year 2019
Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for
Automotive Actuators
Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market
Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities
Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview
Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive
Industry
Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market
Growth
Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices
Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and gas Sector
Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators
Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults
Growth of the Market for Actuators
EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Select Product Innovations
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Actuators
Actuator Types
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
