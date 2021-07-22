Global Actuators Market to Reach $57 Billion by 2026

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Actuators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05797766/?utm_source=GNW

Rapid industrialization and urbanization are anticipated to be the major factors driving growth for the actuators market globally. Growth is set to be fueled by factors of growth in the automotive industry, growing demand for aircraft, as well as technological advancements leading to better performing actuators. Growing investment in renovations of existing infrastructure and also creation of new infrastructure present favorable growth opportunities. Demand for actuators would be strong in the oil and gas, marine and mining sectors as well. Several industries are currently focusing on automatization of their operations for enabling greater efficiency, increased precision and enhanced safety in their production operations. Growing focus on remote monitoring is also anticipated to fuel market growth.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Actuators estimated at US$43.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period. Linear Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to reach US$37.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rotary Actuators segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Actuators market. Linear actuators generate pull/push action. Based on their adaptable design and flexibility, linear actuators are finding increasing adoption in military automation and spacecraft systems. Rotary actuators are gaining acceptance among several industries such as transportation, defense, manufacturing, and medical equipment. Rising integration of service and industrial robots is fueling demand for rotary actuators.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026



The Actuators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. In the North American market, future demand for actuators would stem from the growing investments across various end-use sectors including food processing, automotive and life sciences among others. Strong demand from the defense and aerospace applications and growing process automation needs across all the major end-use sectors would also emerge as significant growth promoting factors. Growth of smart buildings, smart mobility, smart transportation, smart security and smart healthcare in the smart cities would provide major market growth opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. China represents a lucrative actuators market owing to its status of being a global manufacturing hub. The country is not only the leading automotive manufacturer globally, but also a major producer of consumer electronics. These factors along with the positive economic progress are driving the actuator market in the country. In addition, cheap, bulk, eco-friendly and energy-efficient manufacturing coupled with development of various applications for new technologies is expected to help the actuators market in witnessing a lucrative growth.

I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Actuators: A Critical Component of Assemblies

Analysis by Type

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

China: A Major Market

Recent Market Activity

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Industrial Automation to Fuel Growth

EXHIBIT 1: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Rise in Aircraft Fleet to Support Demand for Actuators

Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Focus Grows on Development of Advanced Actuators for Aerospace

and Defense

Smart Cities: A Major Opportunity Market

EXHIBIT 2: Growing Number of Smart Homes Catalyzes the Creation

of Smart Cities: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Automation Revenues in US$ Million by

Geographic Region for 2018 and 2024

High Demand for Smart Linear Actuators

Growing Use of Automated Systems in Vehicles Propels Demand for

Actuators

Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Rise in Luxury Vehicle Sales Augurs Well for Actuators

: Global Luxury Vehicles Market(In US$ Million) by Leading

Countries for the Year 2019

Growing Focus on Electric Technologies Augments Demand for

Automotive Actuators

Connected Cars on the Rise, Bodes Well for the Market

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Drive Opportunities

Automotive Engine Actuators Market: An Overview

Growing Use of Electromechanical Actuators in the Automotive

Industry

Strong Focus on Water & Wastewater Management to Impel Market

Growth

Technology Developments Drive Use of Actuators in Medical Devices

Actuators Gain Importance in Oil and gas Sector

Elimination of Methane Emissions with Electric Actuators

Increasing Rate of Industrialization and Urbanization Catapults

Growth of the Market for Actuators

EXHIBIT 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

EXHIBIT 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Select Product Innovations

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Actuators

Actuator Types



