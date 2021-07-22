Global Mechanical Ventilators Market to Reach $17.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Intensive Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Portable/Transportable segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.4% CAGR
The Mechanical Ventilators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.4% and 9.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 82 Featured)
- Air Liquide Medical Systems
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc
- Bunnell Inc
- Carl Reiner Gmbh
- Dräger Medical Canada, Inc.
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- GE Healthcare
- Getinge AB
- HAMILTON MEDICAL AG
- Medtronic Plc.
- Mindray Medical International Limited
- Philips Respironics, Inc.
- ResMed
- Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd
- Smiths Medical
- Tecme SA
- Vyaire Medical Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
All Hands On Deck: The World is Scaling Up to Meet a Multifold
Rise in Ventilator Demand
Global Number of Infections & Patients Requiring Ventilator
Support
Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Regulatory Bodies Ease Approval
Process for Ventilators
Concerns Rise Side Effects of Using Ventilator Usage in COVID-
19 Patients
Mechanical Ventilators: An Introduction
Evolution of Mechanical Ventilators: A Historical Fact File
Outlook
US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market
High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations
Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators
HomeCare Ventilation Amid Rising Healthcare Costs
Rise in Popularity of Portable Ventilators
Ways to Leverage Market Potential
Key Market Challenges
Global Healthcare Spending: A Review
EXHIBIT 1: Global Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, and 2022
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Sustain Future Market Growth
Select Recent Innovations
Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical
Ventilators Market
Auto Manufacturers Join the Race to Build Ventilators
Startups Intensify Efforts to Develop Low Cost Ventilators
amidst COVID-19 Crisis
Mounting Cases of COVID-19 Infections Prompt Researchers to
Explore New Approaches to Reduce Need for Ventilator
Assistance
Major Risk Factors Creating Need for Ventilation Support for
COVID-19 Patients
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage
of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
Neonatal Ventilators Market Set for Healthy Growth
EXHIBIT 3: Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by
Geographic Region
Rising Incidence of Neonatal Mortality Rates to Drive
Penetration Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Neonatal Mortality Rate Estimates by
Region: 2000, 2005, 2020, 2015, 2019
Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation: On the Rise
Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market
Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace
Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue
of Alarm Fatigue
Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple
Patients on Ventilation
High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators
Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation
Aging Population: A Key Demographic Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
RESPIRATORY CONDITIONS REQUIRING MECHANICAL VENTILATORS
Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Muscular Degenerative Disease
Spinal Cord Injury
Pneumonia
Cystic Fibrosis
Asthma
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Intensive Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Intensive Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Intensive Care by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for
Portable/Transportable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Portable/Transportable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable/Transportable
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Adult by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Adult by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Adult by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infant by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Infant by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Infant by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Invasive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Invasive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Invasive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Invasive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Non-Invasive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Invasive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals &
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Care by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Home Care by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Care by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Ambulatory Care
Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Care Centers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Care Centers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Emergency Medical
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Emergency Medical Services
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency Medical
Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and Infant
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Invasive
and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency
Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Invasive
and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency
Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
COVID-19 Outbreak & Graying Population Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 6: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050
Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Invasive
and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency
Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
Covid-19 Triggers Massive Growth in the Chinese Mechanical
Ventilators Market
EXHIBIT 7: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in China
Large Population & Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Drive
Future Growth
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Invasive
and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency
Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
COVID-19 Instigates Massive Demand for Mechanical Ventilators
Home Care Ventilation: A Growing Market
Sleep Apnea Diagnostics: A Growing Market
Favorable Demographics Propel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: European Population By Age Group (2013, 2020 & 2040
): Percentage Share Breakdown of Age Groups 0-19, 20-39, 40-
59, 60-79, and 80+
Market Analytics
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Adult and
Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Invasive
and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals &
Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency
Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 101: France Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Adult and Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: France Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: France Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and
Emergency Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Adult and Infant - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators
by Type - Adult and Infant Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Adult and Infant for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators
by Interface - Invasive and Non-Invasive Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by Interface - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Invasive and Non-Invasive for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care,
Ambulatory Care Centers and Emergency Medical Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators
by End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care
Centers and Emergency Medical Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical
Ventilators by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care, Ambulatory Care Centers and
Emergency Medical Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Covid-19 Pandemic Triggers the Need for Ventilators
EXHIBIT 9: Total Number of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths in Italy:
15Feb 2020 - 1May 2020
Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Mechanical
Ventilators by Mobility - Intensive Care and
Portable/Transportable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Mechanical Ventilators by
Mobility - Intensive Care and Portable/Transportable Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Mechanical Ventilators
by Mobility - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intensive
Care and Portable/Transportable for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________