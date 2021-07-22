Global Bot Security Market (2021 to 2026) - Shift of Traffic from Web to Mobile Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bot Security Market by Component (Standalone Solution, Services), Security Type (Web, Mobile, API), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bot security market size is projected to grow from USD 408 million in 2021 to USD 983 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period.

Major driving factors for the bot security market include rise in bad bot traffic; increasing sophistication of botnet attacks and loss of revenues for organizations; shift of traffic from mobile to web; and surge in the use of APIs across businesses such as eCommerce, travel, gaming, etc.

By component, the services segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The services segment includes various services that are required to deploy, execute, and maintain the bot security platform in an organization. As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to increase. Bot security can be provided through Managed Security Services (MSS) analysts who provide remote assistance and incident response to clients in case of suspicious activities. These services include training and education, and support and maintenance. As the adoption of the bot security platform increases, the demand for these services is also expected to soar. Bot security services ensure 24/7 protection against increasingly sophisticated architectures, SOCs manned by security experts, and quick incident response services. Bot security vendors offer customized subscriptions and professional services for threat intelligence, threat prevention, detection, and response to assist end-users in easy planning and deployment of bot security platforms.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Cloud-based bot security solutions provide scalability, efficiency, and 24/7 services to organizations. SaaS-based services offer a centralized service delivery model; hence, it is becoming more popular. The adoption rate of cloud-based bot security is expected to be on the rise due to benefits, such as ease of use, and reduced installation and maintenance costs. The cloud deployment mode is the fastest-growing deployment mode in the bot security market. With the onset of COVID-19, the use of cloud services is gaining traction. Businesses are proactively deploying cloud-based bot security solutions to protect end-users from advanced bot threats and potential malware remotely. There are numerous key vendors that offer cloud-based bot security services to their clients such as Imperva, Akamai Technologies, Fastly, F5, Radware, PerimeterX, and many more.

The Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific (APAC) has witnessed an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR in the global bot security market during the forecast period. The bot security market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC countries are increasingly investing in bot security projects. The region comprises emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, and Rest of APAC countries.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Bot Security Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2021

4.3 Market, by Security Type, 2021

4.4 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2021

4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2021

4.6 Market, by Vertical, 2021

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Bad Bot Traffic

5.2.1.2 Increasing Sophistication of Botnet Attacks and Loss of Revenues for Organizations

5.2.1.3 Surge in the Use of Apis Across Online Businesses, Such as E-Commerce, Travel, and Gaming

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Cybercrime Moving Toward Becoming a Profit-Driven Industry

5.2.2.2 Insider Threats

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Integration of Bot Management and Protection into Existing Waf and Antivirus Programs

5.2.3.2 Shift of Traffic from Web to Mobile

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inefficiency of Captcha in Identifying a Botnet Attack

5.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding Botnet Attacks and Ignorance Toward Threats Posed by IoT Devices

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.3.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.4 Value Chain

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Pricing Model of Bot Security Players, 2020-2021

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Market: Top Trends

5.7.1.1 Integration of Ai and Ml with Bot Management and Protection Solutions

5.8 Use Cases

5.8.1 Use Case 1: Bot Prevention Solution for Future plc

5.8.2 Use Case 2: Bot Security Solution for Frontier Airlines

5.8.3 Use Case 3: Bot Protection for Tochka Bank

5.9 Revenue Shift - Yc/Ycc Shift for the Market

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Regulatory Implications

6 Bot Security Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Standalone Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

7 Bot Security Market, by Security Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Security Type: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Security Type: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Web Security

7.3 Mobile Security

7.4 Application Programming Interface Security

8 Bot Security Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Bot Security Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Cloud

9.3 On-Premises

10 Bot Security Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.3 Retail and E-Commerce

10.4 Media and Entertainment

10.5 Travel and Hospitality

10.6 Government and Defense

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Telecom

10.9 Other Verticals

11 Bot Security Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Akamai Technologies

13.2.2 Imperva

13.2.3 Perimeterx

13.2.4 Cloudflare

13.2.5 Radware

13.2.6 Sophos

13.2.7 Fastly

13.2.8 F5

13.2.9 Reblaze

13.2.10 Netacea

13.2.11 Datadome

13.2.12 Shape Security

13.2.13 Appsflyer

13.2.14 Alibaba Cloud

13.2.15 Secucloud

13.2.16 Kount

13.2.17 Limelight Networks

13.2.18 Arturai

13.2.19 Cdnetworks

13.2.20 Citrix

13.3 Startup/SME Profiles

13.3.1 Infisecure (Barracuda Networks)

13.3.2 Cequence

13.3.3 Variti

13.3.4 Myra Security

13.3.5 Botguard

13.3.6 Authsafe

14 Adjacent Markets

15 Appendix

