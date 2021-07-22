Avantax President Todd Mackay to Open FSI OneVoice Conference in Orlando with Other Avantax Leaders Attending as Featured Panelists

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax℠, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, will be represented by three of its senior leaders at the Financial Services Institute’s (FSI) OneVoice three-day conference in Orlando, Florida, on July 26-28, 2021. Hundreds of executives from more than 110 FSI member firms and sponsor companies will be in attendance.



Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management℠, is the OneVoice task force vice chair, and will make the opening remarks at the event. He will also serve as chair of the 2022 conference, from Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 in Dallas. The annual FSI OneVoice conference allows independent financial services firm executives to gather annually for critical insights on the most important issues affecting their businesses. This year, OneVoice will focus on charting a new path for navigating the recovery and moving forward in a post-pandemic world.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve as vice chair on the task force for the OneVoice conference and give opening remarks to kick off the three-day event. There have been a lot of changes in our industry over the last several years, and this conference will provide an informative roadmap as all of us in wealth management move forward together,” Mackay said. “Avantax is a longtime supporter of FSI, and we are thrilled that the conference will allow peer collaboration and the sharing of experiences, best practices and ideas at a time when it’s needed most.”

Avantax’s relationship with FSI dates back to its founding in 2004, when a company executive became FSI’s founding chairman; subsequent company leaders served on FSI’s board as well.

Joining Mackay at FSI OneVoice in Orlando are two Avantax senior leaders: Nate Biddick, Vice President, Wealth Management Growth, and Mike Pagano, Chief Compliance Officer.

Biddick will participate in “The New Normal Workplace” (Tuesday, July 27, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET), a panel discussion providing an overview of how COVID-19 has affected technology, operations, practice management, conferences, events, and other aspects of business, as well as emerging trends.

Pagano will participate in “They Gotta Have It: A Critical Look at Special Products” (Tuesday, July 27, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET), a panel discussion that will explore how clients are eyeing nontraditional investment products, such as cryptocurrency, SPACs (special purpose acquisition company), and alternative mutual funds, and the scrutiny these products are receiving.

Avantax Wealth Management℠ offers a tax-advantaged approach for comprehensive financial planning. Avantax’s Tax-Smart approach helps clients leverage taxes to create financial growth opportunities. Most financial companies treat taxes as an afterthought, or not at all, even though taxes are one of life’s most complex and costly expenses. Avantax technology, tax and wealth management insights are used by Avantax Financial Professionals to uncover and tailor opportunities across their clients’ financial lifecycles to help enable better long-term outcomes. The wealth management segment of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), which includes the Avantax Wealth Management℠ and Avantax Planning Partners℠ brands, had a collective $85 billion in total client assets as of March 31, 2021. For more information, please visit us at www.avantax.com or at our LinkedIn and Facebook pages.

