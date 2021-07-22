GenTech Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of “Nature Soothie” the Unique Children’s Supplement Brand

WHEAT RIDGE, CO, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”) ( www.gentechholdings.com ), an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfitnutrition.com ) marketplace, is pleased to announce that it has closed on the agreement for the acquisition (“definitive agreement”) of a 75% controlling stake in Nature Spoon LLC (“Nature Soothie”), the producer of Nature Soothie® branded herbal supplement lollipops for children.

Nature Soothie products are currently distributed through UNFI and sold in top health food stores in the United States, including Sprouts Farmer’s Market and Whole Foods Market. Nature Soothie products are also sold online at NatureSoothie.com and at the Nature Soothie Amazon store ( www.amazon.com/naturesoothie ).

The products offer a variety of children’s herbal supplements designed to address specific everyday health needs (Immune, Tummy, Comfort, and Relax). The lollipops are made with 100% natural ingredients, including organic honey and herbal extracts such as chamomile, peppermint, black elderberry, and passionflower. All Nature Soothie products have a simple but delicious taste with only 4g of natural sugar. They are also gluten-free and contain no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

“As we continue to expand our Sinfit roll-up strategy, we are targeting brands and products with true market-leading quality that offer a complementary fit in our ecosystem of target markets and existing products,” remarked Leonard Armenta, President of GenTech & CEO of SINFIT Nutrition. “Nature Soothie resoundingly satisfies both of those criteria, with tremendous products that target a critical segment of the market – children – where we have had very little exposure to date.”

Sinfit Nutrition recently announced that it had acquired NxtBar ( www.nxtbar.com ) MBP Snacks ( www.mpbsnacks.com ) Fizzique ( www.drinkfizzique.com ) and Yourganics ( www.yourganicsnutrition.com ) as well is its Premium Coffee Brand ‘Secret Javas’ ( www.secretjavas.com )

