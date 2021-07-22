Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach US$47.7 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronics Recycling Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443619/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Electronics Recycling market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Materials Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

E-Waste Industry on Rise

Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health

E-Waste Statistics

EXHIBIT 1: Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons):

2014-20150

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic

Region

EXHIBIT 4: E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select

Countries: 2018E

Electronics Recycling Market Dynamics

Key Market Challenges

E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities

Outlook

Growth in Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling Market

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World

Competition

eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market

Startup Companies Gain Foothold

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends

Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling

Turning Electronic Waste into Power

Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals

Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity

Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal

Waste Management Apps

Smartphone Penetration Contributes to Expand Opportunities for

e-Scrap Recycling Market

EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by

Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &

2025

EXHIBIT 7: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as

% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects

EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)

for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume

of E-Waste Generated

EXHIBIT 9: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer

Electronic Products

Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies

Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling

Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers

Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers

Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products

Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation

Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination

Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a

Key Challenge

Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge

Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts

Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal

Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping

Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of

Electronics Products

Electronics Recycling - An Overview

EXHIBIT 10: Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical

and Electronic Equipment



