Global Electronics Recycling Market to Reach US$47.7 Billion by the Year 2027

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$47.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Metals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR to reach US$33.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plastics segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Electronics Recycling market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Electronics Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.03% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.4% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.1 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Materials Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
E-Waste Industry on Rise
Implications of E-Waste on Environment and Human Health
E-Waste Statistics
EXHIBIT 1: Flow of E-Waste Worldwide: 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Global E-Waste Generated (in Million Metric Tons):
2014-20150
EXHIBIT 3: Percentage Breakdown of E-Waste Volume by Geographic
Region
EXHIBIT 4: E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select
Countries: 2018E
Electronics Recycling Market Dynamics
Key Market Challenges
E-Waste Recycling and Opportunities
Outlook
Growth in Electronics Sector Fuels Electronics Recycling Market
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Impact of Recycling E-Waste in Developing World
Competition
eScrap Recycling: A Consolidated Market
Startup Companies Gain Foothold
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Leading Electronics Recycling Technology Trends
Major Technology Trends Innovating Electronics Recycling
Turning Electronic Waste into Power
Approaches for Recycling Precious Metals
Anaerobic Digestion & Enzymatic Activity
Techniques for Efficient Waste Collection, Routing & Disposal
Waste Management Apps
Smartphone Penetration Contributes to Expand Opportunities for
e-Scrap Recycling Market
EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &
2025
EXHIBIT 7: Surging Smartphone Penetration: Smartphone Users as
% of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Provides Steady Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 8: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Shorter Lifespan of New Electronic Devices Adds to the Volume
of E-Waste Generated
EXHIBIT 9: Average Lifespan (in Years) of Select Consumer
Electronic Products
Wearables Manufacturers Focus on Effective EOL Strategies
Collaboration: Key to Profitable Recycling
Recyclers Collaborate with Device Manufacturers
Smaller and Thinner Devices Create Challenges for Recyclers
Device Manufacturers Focus on Recyclable Products
Other Innovative Technologies to Reduce E-Waste Generation
Challenges Confronting Total E-waste Elimination
Rapid Production of Large Quantum of E-Waste Makes Management a
Key Challenge
Low Commodity Price Values - A Major Challenge
Low General Public Awareness Levels Thwarts Industry Efforts
Data Security: A Vital Aspect of E-waste Disposal
Developing Countries: The Common Destination for E-Waste Dumping
Regulatory Regime Paves Way for Recycling of Recycling of
Electronics Products
Electronics Recycling - An Overview
EXHIBIT 10: Typical Material Composition of Select Electrical
and Electronic Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
High Smartphone Penetration Provides Business Opportunities for
Recyclers
EXHIBIT 11: Average Lifespan of Smartphones in the United States
EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone Users (in Millions) in the United
States: 2015-2022E
Market Overview
Key Statistics
EXHIBIT 13: Average Lifespan (Years) of Select Consumer
Electronic Products in the US
EXHIBIT 14: Volume of Electronic Scrap Collection in the US in
Million Pounds for the Years 2016 & 2022F
US Consumer Electronic Revenues in US$ Billion: 2017-2024
Increasing Awareness about Electronics Recycling Boosts
Industry Growth
Companies and Organizations Focus on E-Waste Management
Regulatory Overview
US Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste
CANADA
Market Overview
JAPAN
Market Overview
CHINA
Market Overview
E-Waste Imports
Stringent Regulations Propel Recyclers to Integrate Recycling
Devices
Chinese Government Passes China WEEE
EUROPE
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 15: E-Waste Generated per Inhabitant in Kg for Select
European Countries
FRANCE
GERMANY
Market Overview
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 16: Household Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment
Collected in the UK in ?000 Metric Tons: 2015-2019
SPAIN
RUSSIA
Market Overview
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 17: E-Waste Generated by Select Countries in Asia in
Kilo Tons: 2019
Legislations on Electric and Electronic Waste in Asia-Pacifi
AUSTRALIA
Market Overview
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Structure
Electronic Waste Imports in India
Rating System and e-Waste Recycling Industry
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
