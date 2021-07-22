Study Finds Trualta's Program Improves Caregiver Skills and Experience

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trualta, an online educational tool for family caregivers, announced today a new study showing its program improves caregiving skill use and reduces burden and distress. Published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Reports, an international multidisciplinary peer-reviewed journal, Trualta has been rigorously studying its intervention for caregivers of people with dementia alongside the University of Florida since 2018, with funding provided by the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI).

The announcement further establishes Trualta’s intervention impact, which has been implemented in over 21 states in partnership with local and state governments, healthcare providers, and insurers.

“Our mission is to provide the best possible learning resource for caregivers. To ensure this, we have researched the family caregiver experience extensively, co-designed with stakeholders, and partnered with leading academic institutions,” said Jonathan Davis, Founder, and CEO, Trualta. “We are proud that these efforts are recognized and will continue to deliver quality interventions.”

The study’s findings include:

89% of caregivers reported high satisfaction with Trualta.

For caregivers of loved ones with higher perceived dementia severity, there were clinically significant decreases in caregiver burden after using Trualta for 30 days.

84% of participants reported using at least one skill they learned from Trualta.

More than half of the caregivers (56%) reported allocating more time for self-care after using Trualta.

All participants reported they would recommend Trualta to another caregiver in a similar situation.

“It is so important that caregivers receive quality safety and fall prevention tips, wellness ideas, and proper support,” said Catherine Price, PhD, Associate Professor, Clinical and Health Psychology, University of Florida, and study researcher. “We thank the caregivers and patients who participated in the investigation. The study shows that dementia caregivers, and particularly individuals caring for moderate to severely cognitively impaired patients, reported reduced caregiver distress after using the platform within a period of 30 days.”

The real-world applicability and success, and the peer-reviewed outcomes, have enabled Trualta to meet the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living’s criteria for evidence-based programming.

Trualta helps caregivers learn about health issues, care techniques, and managing care for loved ones. The Canadian-based resource partners with organizations to develop confident and competent family caregivers that can manage care at home. It focuses on reducing the caregiver burden while improving outcomes and reducing costs for our aging population.

About Trualta

Trualta supports families managing care for loved ones at home via an online learning platform. In partnership with innovative healthcare payers, providers, government and social service organizations, Trualta provides better care at lower cost. Each partner organization is equipped with a customized learning portal offering on-demand, personalized skills-based training to help caregivers keep their loved ones at home for longer. Currently available in Canada and across 21 U.S. states, Trualta's evidence base is proving that trained, confident family caregivers can improve health outcomes and reduce costs.