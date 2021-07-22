Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach $87.4 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Denim Jeans Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$87.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$71.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured)
- 7 For All Mankind
- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.
- Arvind Limited
- Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Diesel S.p.A
- Edwin Co. Ltd.
- Gap Inc.
- Inditex
- Levi Strauss & Co.
- Mavi Jeans
- Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd.
- Orta Anadolu
- Pepe Jeans London
- Raymond Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Industry Impact Trends
Levi?s Closes 50% of these Stores in China
Rollout of Kontoor Brands? Wrangler Jeans in China hit by the
Pandemic
Sustainability Initiatives of the Global Textile Industry are
Likely to be put on Hold
New Business Models Likely to Emerge from the Pandemic Situation
Response of the Denim Industry to the Pandemic
Denim Fabrics: A Primer
Denim Jeans: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Recent Market Activity
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors,
Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape
China: Leading Denim Weaver
India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production
Competitive Landscape
World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available
Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term
Growth of Denim Jeans Market
Expanding Global Population
EXHIBIT 1: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 2: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urban Sprawl
EXHIBIT 3: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 4: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 5: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 6: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Large Base of Millennials
EXHIBIT 7: Global Millennials Population Spread by Region
(in %): 2018
EXHIBIT 8: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total
Population in Developing Countries: 2018
Rising Living Standards
Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion
in Denim Jeans Market
EXHIBIT 9: Global Apparel Sale (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Men?s and Women?s Wear
EXHIBIT 10: Global Apparel Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown
of Volume Consumption by Geographic Region
Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19
Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim,
Accelerates Market Growth
Consumption to Remain Stable
Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal
Style Maintains Growth Momentum
EXHIBIT 11: World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim
Products Owned by Consumer
EXHIBIT 12: World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim
Jeans Owned by Consumer
Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption
Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 13: Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women
(In %)
Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear
Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing
Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue
Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles
Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain
Sluggish
Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market
Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and
Sustainable Denims
Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative
Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability
Acknowledging the ?Green? & ?Sustainability? Trends, Denim
Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production
Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues
Growing E-commerce Prospects
Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators
Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women?s Jeans Sales
Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
A Review of Select Denim Innovations
Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector
New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric
Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market
Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment
Issues & Challenges
Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes
Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market
Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Men by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Women by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Children by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 14: US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim
Apparels Owned by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts,
Shirts, Skirts, and Jackets
Brief Review of US Jeans Market
Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans
The US Apparel Market: A Macro Perspective
EXHIBIT 15: Key Apparel Types in the US (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes
Select Market Trends and Drivers
Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple
Brand Craze Declines
EXHIBIT 16: US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Range: 2020E
American Consumers Extremely Quality Conscious
Retailers Grow Weary of New Brands
Shift to Skinny Jeans and Jeggings to Add to Price Pressure
Women?s Denim Wear Market
Women of All Age Groups Wear Jeans
EXHIBIT 17: US Denim Jeans Market: Average Number of Jeans
Owned by Women by Age Group
Premium Denim Wear: A Niche Market
Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price
Younger Men Steer Sales
Premium Denim Jeans: A Brief
Denim Industry and Millennials
Typical Customers of Premium Denim Jeans
Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of Premium and Non-
Premium Customers
US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas
Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Canadian Apparel Market: An Overview
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Snapshots
EXHIBIT 18: Key Denim Apparel in Japan: Percentage Breakdown of
Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes
Consumer Profile for Apparel
EXHIBIT 19: Japanese Apparel Market by Gender (2020E):
Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Women, Men and
Children
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Chinese Textile Industry
Favorable Demographics Drive the Denim Jeans Market
Chinese Apparel Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 20: Chinese Apparel Market (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Sales by Category
Leading Apparel Brands by Category
Chinese Retail Sector Turns Sophisticated
Denim Market in China
EXHIBIT 21: Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel
Purchases by Age Group in China (2020)
EXHIBIT 22: Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2020): Percentage
Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Chinese
Wardrobes
Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth
EXHIBIT 23: Number of Denim Products Owned By an Average Urban
Consumer in China
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Current and Future Analysis
EXHIBIT 24: Key Apparel Types in Europe (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in European Wardrobes
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Current Condition in Europe
The Legacy of Denims
Overview of European Jeans Market
Denim Sales Linked to Penchant for Cotton
Replacements Driving Men?s Denim Jeans Market
Own Label Denims Alter Market Structure
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women
and Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Italian Textile Industry
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales Channel -
Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use - Men,
Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and Children
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Turkey: COVID-19 Impact on the Textile Industry
Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women
and Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women
and Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans
by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans
by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women
and Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Apparel Industry in India: An Overview
EXHIBIT 25: Indian Apparel Market (2020E): Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Gender Category
Shift from Traditional Wear to Western Wear Augurs Well for
Indian Denim Jeans Market
Robust and Steady Growth of Denim in India
Strong Momentum in Domestic Market for Denim Enticing New Players
Growth Story Continues
Factors Driving Growth in the Indian Denim Jeans Market
Growth Drivers in the Indian Denim Market - Factors Ranked on
Scale of 1 to 10 (10 being Highest and 1 being Lowest)
EXHIBIT 26: Denim Jeans Market in India (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group
EXHIBIT 27: Denim Jeans Market in India (2020E): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Unbranded, Economy,
Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium
SWOT Analysis of Indian Denim Industry
Young India Presents Plenty of Opportunities for Denim Jeans
Manufacturers
Stretch Jeans Gain Popularity among Men
Specialized Denims Offer Stiff Competition to Conventional Blues
Table 109: India Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 110: India Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 111: India 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and
Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by
End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and
Children for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by Sales Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: South Korea Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Sales
Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by
Sales Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline
and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Denim
Jeans by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Denim Jeans by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________