Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Market to Reach $24.9 Billion by 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Software Defined Radio (SDR) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Receiver, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Transmitter segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Software Defined Radio (SDR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.
Other Hardware Segment to Record 4.2% CAGR
In the global Other Hardware segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$702.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- BAE Systems PLC
- Bharat Electronics Limited
- Collins Aerospace
- Datasoft Corporation
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- Epiq Solutions, LLC
- Ettus Research
- FlexRadio Systems, Inc.
- L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
- Microtelecom Srl
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG
- SDRplay
- Signalscape, Inc.
- Thales Defense & Security, Inc.
- ViaSat, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Software Defined Radio: Revolutionizing Radio Communications
through Cross-Functionality
A Review of SDR?s Technology Prowess
SDR Market: Prospects and Outlook
JTRS, Hardware and High-Frequency Segments Dominate SDR Market
Ground-based SDR Systems Hold Significant Share
Aerospace & Defense Sector Remains Primary End-User of SDRs
Developed Economies Lead Market
Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic and Looming Recession
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Dependency of Military Communications on Software
Communications Architecture (SCA) Sustains SDRs Market
Defense Budgets Allocations Set the Foundation for the Growth
of Military SDRs
EXHIBIT 1: Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for SDRs
in Military Radio Communications: Military Expenditure
Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018
EXHIBIT 2: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 3: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2018
Joint Tactical Radio (JTR) Radios Replace Traditional Radios in
the Military Sector
SDR for Integrated C4ISR
Investments in Public Safety and Disaster Preparedness Provides
Opportunity for Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Number of Terrorist Incidents and Terrorism-related
Deaths Worldwide: 2011-2018
SDRs Grow in Importance for Industrial, Homeland Security, and
Commercial Applications
Adoption of Land Mobile Radio in Commercial & Industrial
Sectors to Expand the Addressable Opportunity for SDRs
Increasing Focus on Workplace Safety Spurs Investments in
Commercial LMR Radios
Wireless Radio Base Stations Evolve towards SDR Based Architecture
Software RAN Enables Reduction in Base Station Costs
Virtualized Base Station: A Key Benefit of SDR-Based Software RAN
SDR Rises in Popularity among Hobbyists & DIY Hackers
Growing Interest in Flexible In-Vehicle Radio Platform Offers
Opportunities for SDRs in the Automotive Industry
SDR Emerges as a Key Technology for Creating Reliable and
Robust Connected Car Environment
Car-to-X: An SDR-Enabled Communication Technology
SDR Provides Support for Internet of Things
Rising Demand for Next-Generation IP Systems: Opportunity for
SDR Market
SDR Vital for Safety in Aviation End-Use Sector
SDR Architecture for Next Generation Space Communications
Key Drivers of Space Communication Architecture
SDR and Cognitive Radio Technology Hold Promise for 5G Networks
Increased Use of SDR for Remote Spectrum Monitoring &
Surveillance and TSCM
Growing Demand for Cognitive Radio Spurs SDR Market Growth
Innovations & Advancements
Product Overview
Software Defined Radio: An Introduction
Evolution of Software Defined Radio
SpeakEasy Phase I
SpeakEasy Phase II
Historical Timeline of SDR Technology
Components of SDR
Advantages of SDR
Comparison of SDR with Other Radios by Application
Comparison of SDR with other Radios by Design
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Software Defined Radio (SDR)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Receiver by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Receiver by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Receiver by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transmitter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Transmitter by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Transmitter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Hardware by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Hardware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecommunication
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunication by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Public Safety by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Public Safety by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Public Safety by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Software Defined Radio (SDR)
by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software
and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Software Defined Radio (SDR)
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public
Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public
Safety, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Software Defined Radio (SDR)
by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software
and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Software Defined Radio (SDR)
by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public
Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety,
Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware,
Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Software Defined Radio
(SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication,
Public Safety, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public
Safety, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Software Defined Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver,
Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Receiver, Transmitter, Other Hardware, Software
and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Software Defined Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace &
Defense, Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Application - Aerospace & Defense,
Telecommunication, Public Safety, Commercial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Aerospace & Defense, Telecommunication, Public
Safety, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Software Defined
Radio (SDR) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Software
Defined Radio (SDR) by Component - Receiver, Transmitter, Other
Hardware, Software and Services - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442623/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________