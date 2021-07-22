New Token on the Ethereum Network, ShibaLink, Officially Launches

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShibaLink ($SLINK), a new token on the Ethereum Network that will act as a launchpad for other new tokens, this week officially went live.



SLINK LaunchPad is a collective effort of bringing transparent and trusted projects into the various smart contract blockchain. Funded token ideas generate revenue for SLINK to fund future projects and buyback and burn core tokens of SLINK. This solves the imperative problem that long-term tokens slow down as they are 100% reliant on community interest. Revenue generation is imperative to the SLINK's corporatization. We see our platform as one that was made for underfunded developers and innovators, considering we are providing successful project applicants with access to marketing and development, said "Purple" Founder of SLINK. Our contracts will be available cross-network, and our team will aid developers by establishing tokens that appeal to investors.

SLINK includes a buy back, guaranteeing buybacks to reduce price volatility of mcap tokens. $SLINK also comes with a marketing wallet that helps the team with any marketing, partnerships, and influencers, with many digital marketing goals set for the future.

SLINK aims to be the corporate bridge for institutions that want to enter into smart contract tokens and have been listed on CoinGecko and waiting for CoinMarketCap listing.

SLINK is presently hosting a Developer Program, which will provide access to a set of valuable services, including: token engineering, security audits, graphical and web3, social media, and branding support. Once the ShibaLink is migrated successfully, auto-lock liquidity and renounce will become optional features for developers as well. This will ensure a smooth transition from raise to market.

