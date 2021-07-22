Uruguayan Filmmakers to Learn Hollywood Production from New York Film Academy (NYFA)

New York, NY, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Film Academy (NYFA) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the InterAmerican Development Bank (IADB); the Uruguay Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining; the Uruguayan Ministry of Education and Culture through the Directorate of Culture, and the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual; Uruguay XXI, and Punta del Este Studios. Through this partnership classes in Hollywood style movie and TV production will be offered to filmmakers and creative individuals of Uruguayan nationality.

The educational program will cover the fundamentals of production including relevant topics such as Creative Producing, Line Producing, Pitching, Screenwriting, Cinematography, Directing, Sound, Editing, and Entertainment Law.

As the Uruguayan filmmaking industry continues to grow, production companies will witness an ever-increasing need to enhance the filmmaking process of local talent to boost international interest in Uruguayan film. NYFA aims to support this effort by offering specially tailored skills-building training to two distinct cohorts: one for novice filmmakers and one for industry professionals.

“We are pleased to partner with New York Film Academy in this pioneer program to empower the Uruguayan creative industry talent, attract outstanding international projects, boost its exports and to create more qualified employment. The number of interested people in these courses is showing we are on the right track,” said Matías Berdensky, IADB Country Representative, Uruguay.

Classes begin on September 20, 2021, lasting 20 hours per week across a 4-week period. NYFA instruction will be held Monday through Friday from 6:00pm until 9:30pm local time with practicum workshops on the weekends. Courses will be taught by leading NYFA faculty who are also renowned film industry professionals.

"It is an honor and a privilege for NYFA to collaborate with the Uruguayan Ministry of Education and Culture, the Uruguay Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mining, the InterAmerican Development Bank, and Punta Del Este Studios to further develop the film industry in Uruguay at this pivotal time when local, national, and regional content creation is sought after in truly major ways. Our professional instructors from NYFA LA and NY campuses are experts in the art of storytelling and production, and we expect exciting results for the creative industry in Uruguay as a result of this multipronged partnership,” stated Dan Mackler, Dean of NYFA’s Los Angeles Campus.

"We are very proud to be part of this strategic alliance which will undoubtedly continue to develop Uruguayan talent and creativity. Qualifying and certifying the local workforce internationally is mandatory for us, and vital for the talents of the new generations to learn and understand the development process, so that their stories travel globally and attract international content developers’ attention. This institutional partnership will improve Uruguay's international exposure and contribute to develop an international production hub locally,” added Nicolas Aznarez, Founding Partner Punta del Este Studios.

While much of the program will be held virtually, subject to strict health guidelines there will also be in-person learning opportunities available. To make the program more accessible to the people of Uruguay, IADB is subsidizing 75% of the entire program and thus significantly reducing the student fee.

Uruguayan residents interested can apply here; all applications will be subject to an admissions committee review. Applications will be accepted from July 7, 2021, until August 20, 2021. Given the limited space available, acceptance will be based on submission timing and applicants meeting the program requirements.

To further bolster this exciting multipronged collaboration, the National Directorate of Culture, the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, and Producers Rights Management Entity will be offering the possibility of up to four scholarships for prospective students to cover the extra student fees. Those interested in applying for these scholarships should email internacionalicau@mec.gub.uy.

