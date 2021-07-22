EPSoft Technologies Earns SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for EZFlow Platform

DALLAS, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPSoft Technologies, creator of end-to-end business process management and intelligent automation tools, today announced that it has completed SOC 2 Type 2 certification according to the standards defined by the Auditing Standards Board of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for its flagship EZFlow intelligent automation platform.

The EZFlow platform is designed for business process management and intelligent automation, featuring tools for process intelligence, business process management, low and no-code RPA and AI, hyper orchestration, and cloud capabilities. It is a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for maintaining compliance, refining quality and improving efficiency and productivity. Developed by the AICPA, the SOC 2 Type 2 certification defines criteria for managing customer data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The certification attests that EPSoft’s EZFlow platform meets the rigorous SOC 2 Type 2 standards and further confirms the company’s commitment to data security and data privacy.

EPSoft Chief Product Officer Sri Srujan Mandava says this certification is the latest initiative in a long list of security measures employed by the company. “Data privacy and security has been a focus at EPSoft from the very beginning,” says Mr. Mandava. “This SOC 2 Type 2 certification further supports the trust we’ve built, and should serve as assurance to our growing global network of customers and partners that their sensitive data and information remain safe when using our cloud service platform.”

EPSoft Senior Vice President of Program Management Priya Ethikaran went on to say that the company looks forward to making ongoing investments in security and privacy. “This certification is a critical milestone, but we’re not stopping there,” says Ms. Ethikaran. “We will continue to invest in EZFlow’s security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy so that our clients can continue to rely on our products and services, confidently knowing they are protected from cybersecurity threats and breaches. Security is everything and this certification further attests our commitment to it.”

About EPSoft Technologies

EPSoft Technologies (www.epsoftinc.com) is a global software company that creates end-to-end business process automation tools. Since 2015, EPSoft has helped organizations drive critical insights for better decision making and deliver optimal performance and productivity through its intelligent automation platform. EPSoft is based in Dallas, Texas, with additional locations in Canada and India.

