IDB Bank Hires Mitchell Barnett to Strengthen its Commercial Banking Offering within the Apparel and Consumer Products

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank®, a New York-based private and commercial bank, is pleased to announce that Mitchell Barnett has joined the firm as Senior Vice President, Head of Apparel and Consumer Products, complementing the Bank’s distinguished leadership, while further leveraging the Bank’s extensive expertise in apparel and consumer products.

Mitch brings a vast range of expertise in all areas of banking and finance that includes traditional working capital and trade support as well as consumer brand financing and will lead the Bank’s growth initiative in the apparel and consumer products sector. With over 20 years of experience with consumer products companies and a track record of building a business centered around excellent customer experiences, Mitch will be responsible for deepening our customer relationships and continuing to deliver customized solutions that resonate with IDB’s clients and prospects.

Lissa Baum, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer, at IDB Bank said, “We couldn’t be more excited about having Mitchell as part of the team and leading the charge in our go to market strategy in consumer products and apparel. His exceptional leadership, experience, commitment and knowledge enhances our ability to deliver superior service and added value for our clientele.”

Mitchell arrives from Bank Hapoalim (BHI), where he was Executive Vice President, most recently responsible for the Commercial and Industrial segment of the business, focused primarily on providing traditional banking solutions to middle market companies as well as term financing supported by Intellectual Property (consumer brands).

“I am honored to be a part of such a talented group of people at IDB and truly excited to work together with this exceptional management team to fulfil the Bank’s strategic vision and be the best bank for our clients,” said Barnett.

Jason Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales for Commercial Bank at IDB Bank said, “We are thrilled to have Mitch at the Bank to lead this strategic focus. His leadership, expertise and knowledge of the sector makes him uniquely qualified to further expand this business and greatly enrich our clients in the apparel and consumer products arena.”

Mitchell is also an advisory board member and teacher at Project Inspire. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Governments and Economics from Dartmouth College.

###

About IDB ( www.idbny.com )

With over 70 years of experience, IDB Bank provides private banking and commercial banking solutions to its clients in healthcare, real estate, apparel, food and beverage, high-tech and not-for-profit sectors. IDB is headquartered in New York, and serves its clients through multiple branch locations in New Jersey, Florida, California, and internationally. IDB is a New York State chartered bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank, Ltd., one of Israel’s leading financial institutions.

Media Contact:

Karen Lichtenfeld, First Vice President, Head of Marketing

KLichtenfeld@idbny.com