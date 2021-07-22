Brandon Hall Group Study to Look at Predicting Performance to Adapt to the Future of Work

Boca Raton, FL, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, recently launched a new study to look at how organizations are changing their approach to performance management to adapt to the future of work.

“Potential is not easy to define or measure. It is often seen as an intangible that separates a good employee from your next visionary, extraordinary performer,” Brandon Hall Group Senior Vice President and Principal Analyst Claude Werder said. “But potential should be, and can be, assessed. Brandon Hall Group believes potential should be assessed in three ways: Capability/Ability, Aspiration and Engagement.

“Assessing all three areas is critical but most organizations can only address capacity/ability. That’s because it is the easiest to correlate with performance and address through traditional learning and development approaches,” Brandon Hall Group Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “Getting beyond ability to understand someone’s capacity, aspirations and engagement levels requires various types of assessment, not the least of which is tied to managers’ ability to connect regularly and effectively with their employees to understand their capacity, aspirations and level of engagement.”

Organizations that leverage potential as the driver behind succession planning, career development, learning and development and other talent processes will have a competitive advantage. They will have a more agile workforce capable of adapting to a business environment of constant change.

Brandon Hall Group will generate reports and tools to help employers focus more on developing potential to drive critical talent decisions.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/DSZV9D6. Those who complete the research gain immediate access to a Strategy Brief and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

