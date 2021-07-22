Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Pathology Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=GNW

9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$753.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Digital Pathology Systems market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$200.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Ushers in 2020 as the Year of Healthcare Digitalization

EXHIBIT 1: Global Venture Capital Investments in Digital Health

Startups (In US$ Billion)

EXHIBIT 2: % Share VC Investments by Category for 2020

FDA Temporarily Relaxes Guidelines to Promote Remote Digital

Pathology Services amid COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 Highlights Need to Implement Structured Online

Curriculum for Pathology Training

Future Outlook of Pathology Post-COVID-19

Digital Pathology: An Introduction

Key Digital Pathology Tools

Market Outlook

US and Europe Maintain Dominance

Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth

Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market

Software Segment Post Strong Growth

Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems

Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use

Markets for Digital Pathology

EXHIBIT 3: Global Digital Pathology Systems Market by End-Use:

2020

Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 4: Market Share of Leading Players in Digital Pathology

Systems Market: 2020E

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology

Systems

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span

of Digital Pathology

EXIBIT: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million

for Years 2020 & 2025

Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process

Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology

Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and

Other Chronic Diseases

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 6: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Global New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by

Cancer Site (in %) for 2018

Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer

Misdiagnoses

Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs

Drives Demand for Digital Systems

Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital

Pathology

Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth

Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics

Cloud Platform Gains Momentum

Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to

Developing Nations

Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for

Digital Pathology

EXHIBIT 8: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019 and 2024

Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth

Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth

EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 11: Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total

Population by Region for 2019 and 2030

EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019

Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market

High Costs

Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions

Other Issues



