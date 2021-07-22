Global Digital Pathology Systems Market to Reach US$1.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Pathology Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205340/?utm_source=GNW
9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Device, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR to reach US$753.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 14.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global Digital Pathology Systems market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 42.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Digital Pathology Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$241.7 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 42.12% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$114.2 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$114.2 Million by the year 2027.
Other Segments Segment Corners a 17.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$86.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$200.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Ushers in 2020 as the Year of Healthcare Digitalization
EXHIBIT 1: Global Venture Capital Investments in Digital Health
Startups (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 2: % Share VC Investments by Category for 2020
FDA Temporarily Relaxes Guidelines to Promote Remote Digital
Pathology Services amid COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Highlights Need to Implement Structured Online
Curriculum for Pathology Training
Future Outlook of Pathology Post-COVID-19
Digital Pathology: An Introduction
Key Digital Pathology Tools
Market Outlook
US and Europe Maintain Dominance
Emerging Markets to Experience Strong Growth
Scanners Lead Digital Pathology Market
Software Segment Post Strong Growth
Disease Diagnosis: Major Application of Digital Pathology Systems
Telepathology Experiences Strong Growth
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Important End Use
Markets for Digital Pathology
EXHIBIT 3: Global Digital Pathology Systems Market by End-Use:
2020
Major Issues Hampering Adoption of Digital Pathology Systems
Competitive Landscape
EXHIBIT 4: Market Share of Leading Players in Digital Pathology
Systems Market: 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Drive Adoption of Digital Pathology
Systems
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Steps in to Widen the Scope & Span
of Digital Pathology
EXIBIT: AI Spending in Healthcare & Lifesciences in US$ Million
for Years 2020 & 2025
Advantages of AI-Powered Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Benefits Drug Discovery Process
Need for Early Diagnosis Puts Focus on Digital Pathology
Digital Pathology Systems See Fast Paced Adoption in Cancer and
Other Chronic Diseases
EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 6: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Global New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by
Cancer Site (in %) for 2018
Digital Pathology Emerges as a Tool to Reduce Cases of Cancer
Misdiagnoses
Scarcity of Pathologists & Excess Workload on Pathology Labs
Drives Demand for Digital Systems
Clinical Research Continues to be Core Vertical for Digital
Pathology
Digital Imaging and Robotic Light Microscopy Boost Growth
Computational Pathology for Leading-Edge Image Analytics
Cloud Platform Gains Momentum
Telepathology Expected to Pave Way for Pathology Outsourcing to
Developing Nations
Rise in Significance of Personalized Medicine Bodes Well for
Digital Pathology
EXHIBIT 8: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Increased Focus on Companion Diagnostics to Benefit Market Growth
Improving Healthcare & Research Expenditure to Support Growth
EXHIBIT 9: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Aging Population: A Key Opportunity Indicator
EXHIBIT 10: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Population of 65+ Individuals as % of Total
Population by Region for 2019 and 2030
EXHIBIT 12: Global Cancer Deaths by Age Group (in %) for 2019
Challenges Facing Digital Pathology Systems Market
High Costs
Workflow Integration with Other Related Functions
Other Issues
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
