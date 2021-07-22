Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.3% share of the global Carbon Capture and Storage market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$906.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.8% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$440.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$440.4 Million by the year 2027.



Industrial Separation Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020



In the global Industrial Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$212.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$263.8 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP plc

Chevron Corporation

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Equinor ASA

GE Power

HTC CO2 Systems Corp.

Japan CCS Co., Ltd.

Schlumberger Limited

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc.

Svante Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Issues on Funding Carbon Capture Pricing amid Covid-19

Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?

Outlook

Regional Review

Market Drivers

Government Support

Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide

Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies

Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations

Public Outreach

Market Inhibitors

High Cost of CCS

Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders

Market Uncertainty

Technological Uncertainty

Carbon Capture and Storage : Definition and Market Scope

Types of CCS Technologies

Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion

Pre-Combustion

Oxy-Fuel Combustion

Compression

Transportation

Storage

Global CCS Project Landscape

World Number of Large Scale Carbon Capture and Storage Projects

by Region: 2019

World CCS Projects Breakdown by Status: 2019

EXHIBIT 1: Large Scale CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced

And Early Development: 2019

IRS Guidance Awaited for New Carbon Capture Technologies

Northern Lights Project

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

KEY BRANDS IN CCS MARKET



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 2: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto

Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region

for 2019

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select

Regions/Countries

Job Losses in Clean Energy Sector in the United States (In 000s)

Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market with Strong Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater

Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019

EXHIBIT 4: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)

for the Years 2010 through 2020 (May)

Growing Focus on Blue Hydrogen in Oil and Gas Sector Augurs

well for CCS Technologies

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger

Demand

EXHIBIT 5: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market

Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day)

by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace

Select Recent Innovations

Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curb Commercial Investments towards CCS

Environmental Concerns & Challenges

Low Financing in CCS: A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Combustion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pre-Combustion by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Pre-Combustion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Post Combustion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Post Combustion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Post Combustion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial Separation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Industrial Separation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxy-Fuel

Combustion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Oxy-Fuel Combustion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Oxy-Fuel Combustion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Enhanced Oil

Recovery (EOR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Enhanced Oil Recovery

(EOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

CCS Market Overview

Carbon dioxide Emissions from Energy Consumption in the U.S:

1990-2019

Major LSIPs in Development Stage in the US

Government Initiatives on CCS

COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Capture

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by

Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by

Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Major CCS Projects in Canada

Relevance of CCS Deployment in Canadian Production and

Upgrading of Oil Sands

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

China Poised to Make Significant Strides in CCS

Major LSIPs in China

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Major LSIPs in Europe

The CCS Directive: Establishing a Legal Framework for CCS in

Europe

Europe Unveils Economic Response Recovery Proposal amid Covid-

19 Crisis

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by

Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial

Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by

Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and Storage

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other Applications

for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post

Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery

(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Australia

Overview of Major CCS Projects in Australia

India

Market Analytics

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post

Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery

(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

The Middle East

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post

Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,

Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2017 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and

Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon

Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery

(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and

Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture

and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________