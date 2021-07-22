Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Carbon Capture and Storage Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05205339/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Pre-Combustion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.9% CAGR to reach US$3.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post Combustion segment is readjusted to a revised 8.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 11.3% share of the global Carbon Capture and Storage market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Carbon Capture and Storage market in the U.S. is estimated at US$906.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.8% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$440.4 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$440.4 Million by the year 2027.
Industrial Separation Segment Corners a 6.8% Share in 2020
In the global Industrial Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$212.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$263.8 Million by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Issues on Funding Carbon Capture Pricing amid Covid-19
Where Does CCS Stand in the Action Plan to Curtail Climate Change?
Outlook
Regional Review
Market Drivers
Government Support
Industrial Reuse of Captured Carbon Dioxide
Improvements in Carbon Capturing and Storing Technologies
Introduction of Relevant Standardizations and Legislations
Public Outreach
Market Inhibitors
High Cost of CCS
Uneven Division of Capital Investments among Stakeholders
Market Uncertainty
Technological Uncertainty
Carbon Capture and Storage : Definition and Market Scope
Types of CCS Technologies
Carbon Capture
Post-Combustion
Pre-Combustion
Oxy-Fuel Combustion
Compression
Transportation
Storage
Global CCS Project Landscape
World Number of Large Scale Carbon Capture and Storage Projects
by Region: 2019
World CCS Projects Breakdown by Status: 2019
EXHIBIT 1: Large Scale CCS Facilities in Construction, Advanced
And Early Development: 2019
IRS Guidance Awaited for New Carbon Capture Technologies
Northern Lights Project
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
KEY BRANDS IN CCS MARKET
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 2: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto
Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region
for 2019
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select
Regions/Countries
Job Losses in Clean Energy Sector in the United States (In 000s)
Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market with Strong Growth Opportunities
EXHIBIT 3: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of
Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater
Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2019
EXHIBIT 4: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel)
for the Years 2010 through 2020 (May)
Growing Focus on Blue Hydrogen in Oil and Gas Sector Augurs
well for CCS Technologies
Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization Levels Trigger
Demand
EXHIBIT 5: World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018
Natural Gas Processing : An Important Market
Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day)
by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040
R&D in CCS Continues to Gain Pace
Select Recent Innovations
Low Cost of Carbon Dioxide Curb Commercial Investments towards CCS
Environmental Concerns & Challenges
Low Financing in CCS: A Major Obstacle that Needs Overcoming
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Combustion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pre-Combustion by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 10-Year Perspective for Pre-Combustion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Post Combustion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Post Combustion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 10-Year Perspective for Post Combustion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial Separation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 10-Year Perspective for Industrial Separation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Oxy-Fuel
Combustion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Oxy-Fuel Combustion by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 10-Year Perspective for Oxy-Fuel Combustion by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Enhanced Oil
Recovery (EOR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 10-Year Perspective for Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 10-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 10-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
CCS Market Overview
Carbon dioxide Emissions from Energy Consumption in the U.S:
1990-2019
Major LSIPs in Development Stage in the US
Government Initiatives on CCS
COVID-19 Impact on Carbon Capture
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by
Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by
Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Major CCS Projects in Canada
Relevance of CCS Deployment in Canadian Production and
Upgrading of Oil Sands
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China Poised to Make Significant Strides in CCS
Major LSIPs in China
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Major LSIPs in Europe
The CCS Directive: Establishing a Legal Framework for CCS in
Europe
Europe Unveils Economic Response Recovery Proposal amid Covid-
19 Crisis
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by
Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial
Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Carbon Capture and Storage by
Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture and Storage
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other Applications
for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post
Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Australia
Overview of Major CCS Projects in Australia
India
Market Analytics
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post
Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
The Middle East
Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post
Combustion, Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Technology - Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion,
Industrial Separation and Oxy-Fuel Combustion Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2017 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Pre-Combustion, Post Combustion, Industrial Separation and
Oxy-Fuel Combustion for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Carbon
Capture and Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery
(EOR), Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of World Historic Review for Carbon Capture and
Storage by Application - Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR),
Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2017 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of World 10-Year Perspective for Carbon Capture
and Storage by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), Industrial and Other
Applications for the Years 2017, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
