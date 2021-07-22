WINGS OVER DALLAS WWII AIRSHOW RETURNS TO NORTH TEXAS

Dallas, TX, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of North Texas’ largest airshows returns to Dallas Executive Airport from October 29-31, 2021, when the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) hosts the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow, presented by Frost Bank. The interactive event features spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more.

More than forty World War II-era aircraft – including bombers, fighters, and support airplanes – are expected to participate in the airshow. This year’s theme “Texas Goes to War” will highlight the Lone Star State’s significant contributions to support America’s victory. From training fields to manufacturing companies, from defending the third coast to suppling oil to the troops, Texans were committed to defending America.

This year’s featured performer is TORA TORA TORA, the aerial reenactment of Pearl Harbor. Aircraft featured this year include the B-29 Superfortress FIFI, B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, C-47 That’s All, Brother, and B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders. Fighter planes such as the P-51 Mustang, P-40 Warhawk, T-6 Texan, and more, will participate in aerial activities and historic reenactments of air battles, complete with pyrotechnic effects.

Aerial activities will be supported on the ground by living history encampments that provide the authentic vintage military feeling and allow the crowd to step back in time. In addition, members of the Greatest Generation, including World War II veterans, will share their personal stories of service and sacrifice.

At the event’s Aviation Discovery Zone, students will be able to participate in hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities and explore various careers in aviation through simulated experiences. Students can earn rewards based on the completion of workstations including make-and-take riveting activities, flight simulators, pre-flight aircraft inspection check, and more.

Additionally, on Friday, October 29, Wings Over Dallas will host an “Education Day” providing thousands of area students with a chance to experience World War II history up close. This unique opportunity is free for teachers and students who register online and will feature living history displays, interactive exhibits and veterans who will share their story with students.

“We’re thrilled that Wings Over Dallas will be back this fall,” said Hank Coats, CAF President and CEO. “Since we did not have the show last year due to the COVID pandemic, this year our returning guests will notice the new Henry B. Tippie National Aviation Education Center, the CAF’s 47,000 square foot facility that serves as a hub for our national educational outreach programs. With the Commemorative Air Force’s National Headquarters located in Dallas, we’re proud that this local event is becoming the pre-eminent World War II themed airshow in the nation. And it is a homecoming show of sorts for our members who come from around the world to attend.”

"Frost Bank is honored to return as the presenting sponsor of the CAF Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow," said Frost Bank’s Dallas Region President, Rod Washington. "This living history experience honors the brave men and women who served our nation and their lessons of leadership, character and sacrifice. The event is also important for the continued development of southern Dallas and the entire north Texas region."

Tickets for CAF Wings Over Dallas are currently on sale at www.wingsoverdallas.org , with advance purchase discounts available. Rides in numerous World War II aircraft are also available through the website.

Event Details

Dates: October 29-31, 2021

Times: Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Dallas Executive Airport, 5303 Challenger Dr., Dallas, Texas 75387

Tickets available online. Prices range from $10 - $79.

About the Commemorative Air Force

Founded in 1957, the Commemorative Air Force has amassed more than 170 World War II aircraft – the largest collection of vintage military warbirds in the world. Through the work of more than 11,000 volunteers across 83 units, the CAF’s educational outreach programs reach an estimated 20 million Americans each year, providing unique, compelling hands-on access to history. For more information about the Commemorative Air Force, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.

