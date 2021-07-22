Global Iris Biometrics Market to Reach US$4.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iris Biometrics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112943/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the period 2020-2027.Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.7% share of the global Iris Biometrics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Iris Biometrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$629.5 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.88% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$859 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 9.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$859 Million by the year 2027.



Aditech Ltd.

Anviz Global, Inc.

Aware, Inc.

BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd

EyeLock Corp.

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA

Iris ID Systems, Inc.

IrisGuard, Inc.

IriTech, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Princeton Identity, Inc.

SRI International, Inc.

Thales Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biometrics Market

Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in

Biometrics Field

Contactless Biometric Technologies Poised to Make Gains Amidst

COVID-19 Outbreak

Iris-based Identity Authentication Systems Witness Growth

during Pandemic

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology

Physiological and Behavioral Characteristics

Verification and Identification

Biometrics Technology: Using Biological Traits for

Identification & Verification

EXHIBIT 1: Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by

Technology (in %): 2020E

EXHIBIT 2: Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by

End-Use (in %): 2020E

Iris Biometrics Technology: A Prelude

How It Works?

Iris Biometrics Market: Uniqueness of Human Iris Enables Use as

Identification Technology

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Iris Scanners Hold Major Share of the Market

Contactless Identification Presents Iris Biometrics as Ideal

Technology for Healthcare Sector

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Iris

Biometrics

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity

Verification in Various Industries

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for

Biometric Systems

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration

Control

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric

Systems

Penetration of Iris Technology in Consumer Electronics

Continues to Grow

EXHIBIT 3: Rising Adoption of Biometrics in Mobile Devices

Augur Well for Iris Recognition Market: Percentage of Devices

Sold with Biometric Technologies for 2016-2020

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security

Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI

Industry

EXHIBIT 4: Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country for 2019 and

2025

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector

Rise in Internet and Mobile Banking: A Business Case for Iris

Recognition Market

EXHIBIT 5: Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise

EXHIBIT 6: Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for

Iris Biometrics: Global Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Demand for Iris Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement

Agencies

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics

Automobile Industry: A New Growth Avenue

Iris Biometrics Poised for a Larger Role in Airport Sector

EXHIBIT 7: Aviation Industry Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY

% Change in RPKs and ASKs by Region for June 2020

Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Iris Biometrics

Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business

Case for Iris Biometrics

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient

Identification Issues

Physical Access Control Implementations: A Notable Application

of Iris Biometric Technology

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market

Opportunity

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to

Grow in Prominence

Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications

E-Commerce Sector Presents Significant Opportunity for Iris

Recognition Technology

Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics

Key Issues Facing the Iris Biometrics Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Scanners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Scanners by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for PCs/Laptops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for PCs/Laptops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Tablets &

Notebooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets & Notebooks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Banks Favor Use of Iris Biometrics to Prevent Fraud & Data Theft

EXHIBIT 8: US Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use (In %):

2020E

Growing Security Concerns Ups Demand for Biometric Systems

Iris Biometrics to Expedite Screening Process

Iris Biometrics for Criminal Profiling

Hospitals Turn to Iris Biometrics for Right Patient

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Coronavirus Crisis Augments Use of Iris Recognition Technology

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Growing Popularity of Biometrics in Banking Operations

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

India

COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts India to Consider Iris Scans and

Facial Recognition to Authenticate AePS Users

UIDAI: A Major Biometrics Project in India

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Iris Biometrics Market in Middle East

Table 95: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 40

